On a beautiful sunny winter day, a group of passionate students stood by the fast-flowing waters of Reecer Creek as they learned about aquatic species that inhabit it.
Ellensburg High School Environmental Science Club adviser Jeff Hashimoto counted off fingers on his hand as he explained the different types of salmon that exist in the Western United States, focusing on the species that inhabit the Yakima River watershed. The students were at the site of the Reecer Creek floodplain restoration site Wednesday to plan recreational trails and interpretive signs they hope to implement by the end of the school year.
Hashimoto has been involved with the club since 2003 but said the club has existed for years beyond his time with it. He said club members decide as a group what projects they want to work on, which have included work on the school campus as well as projects such as the one at the floodplain.
“They’ve done trail work at Umtanum Falls and litter cleanups in a variety of places,” he said. “It’s kind of whatever the kids want to do. I have the goal of having the club be a place where kids can be outside and experience nature. I don’t want them to just be indoor-focused.”
Hashimoto said the club has been involved in various aspects of the Reecer Creek project since construction began, participating in projects including tree planting and their current Adopt a Stream stewardship. Prior to the pandemic, he said the club had applied for permits to construct trails in the floodplain but was sidelined as the pandemic spread and resulted in school restrictions.
“We were going to be laying it out last spring, but it obviously didn’t happen,” he said. “We got going right before winter break, starting with Zoom meetings. They’re really getting going on that now.”
Club President and EHS senior Annie Schlanger is in her third year at the helm of the club and said the numbers have fluctuated over the years. As she prepares for graduation, she said one of her favorite memories was participating in weekly climate strikes, where students would demonstrate during their Friday advisory sessions.
“We would set up a station at lunch the day before to make signs,” she said. “That way, people could see us doing it and join us making signs from things like old cardboard from pizza boxes in the cafeteria.”
Out at the floodplain, Schlanger said the trails have been plotted out, and Wednesday’s trip was to gather inspiration on what the club should do for their interpretive sign designs.
“We’re meeting next Wednesday to decide who needs to do what and figure out what research needs to be done,” she said. “Hopefully we can get these trails done by the end of the school year. It would be super cool to have it done by then.”
As the project is implemented and finally comes to fruition after the pandemic setbacks, Schlanger said she looks forward to seeing people enjoy the results of the club’s hard work.
“We were standing out there saying how cool it would be to come back to Ellensburg as adults and go down our trails and see how they’ve changed,” she said. “I think it’s so cool that we can do something that will impact more than just us in the club.”
According to a factsheet provided by Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, the Reecer Creek floodplain restoration project was originated under the Yakima Tributary Access & Habitat Program in 2003 through communications with the city of Ellensburg (landowner, funding), project exploration and the seeking of grant funding. By the time of implementation, project partners include Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group (implementation), Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (design and technical support), South Central Washington Resource Conservation & Development Council (funding, coordination), Yakama Nation (funding, expertise, revegetation tools), Kittitas County Conservation District (revegetation expertise), Kittitas County Water Purveyors (through the Kittitas Reclamation District (KCWP/KRD), funding), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (funding). The bulk of the funding for the project came in the form of grant funding from the Department of Ecology and the Salmon Recovery Funding Board.
Construction on the project began in 2010, opening 58 acres of floodplain. Three thousand, seven hundred feet of diked creek was relocated onto its contoured floodplain, and upland and riparian areas were revegetated with native trees, shrubs, and grasses. The channel length of Reecer Creek within the project was increased to 6,000 feet, including increased channel complexity and improved width, depth, and velocity characteristics to provide high quality salmonid rearing and spawning habitat.
Outcomes on the factsheet include the creation of 3,300 feet of high-quality rearing habitat, enhancement of 1,495 feet of spawning habitat, restoration of 35 acres of functional floodplain and riparian habitat and 28 acres of native upland vegetation, and the removal of the Suver levee, which represents 22,000 cubic yards of fill in the active floodplains of Reecer Creek and the Yakima River.
Mid-Columbia Yakima Basin Program Director Rebecca Wassell said the maintenance of the property initially included watering the native species planted within the floodplain to ensure their survival, as well as continued weed control. As the property was originally a hayfield, she said invasive weeds are constantly introduced to the site via wind and floodwaters.
“It is really prone to the collection of weed seeds,” she said. “Although we planted the whole floodplain area with native plants, battling invasive species is a continued struggle.”
In the original drawings for the project, Wassell said recreational trails were included in the design. She said the trail that currently exists through the floodplain came into existence organically, as it was the original access road for the restoration efforts. She said that Hashimoto and the EHS cross country team recognized the potential for a course on the existing trail, and that the club worked with the city of Ellensburg to donate woodchips to resurface the trail for cross country use.
“That has served for cross country meets for the past couple years,” she said. “The trails have become a default place now for community 5K runs, and a couple weeks ago people were out there skiing.”
Wassell said the floodplain area has seen countless hours of high school student participation over the years, including events where they helped mulch the area and plant native species. Twice a year, the environmental science removes trash from the site as part of the Adopt a Stream program. She said students from EHS environmental science classes have also conducted ongoing research on their site, at times presenting their research in a professional setting.
Although it hasn’t yet been approved by the city, Wassell said they hope to use the site this year for the annual Salmon in the Classroom release site, saying that the central location close to town is an ideal gathering place for students to experience the release.
“We know Reecer Creek is a good place for juvenile salmon to rear, especially juvenile coho,” she said. “They seem to do very well when they are raised in Reecer Creek.”
Although the plan originally focused on the science behind the land restoration, Wassell said the site has now become an centrally located asset to Lower County residents.
“The project started with the paired benefits of flood control and salmon habitat,” she said. “Over the years, it has evolved to provide recreational and educational benefits. That couldn’t have been fully anticipated.”
Having watched the program evolve from its beginnings to the current state of the site, Wassell said she is regularly amazed at the progress made on the landscape.
“When I get to ski through the floodplain with my kids, I’m in awe each time,” she said. “I am really grateful for the way our community works together and thinks creatively about our shared resources, and it makes me feel really optimistic about what this community can do when it works together.”