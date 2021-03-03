Ellensburg High School had nine music students selected for either All-Northwest of All-State honors. These students have been recognized as some of the top high school musicians in the state or region by the Washington Music Educators Association and the Northwest Division of the National Association for Music Educators.
“I think it’s a very big deal. It’s a great honor to be selected for these groups anyway, but you have to take into account that because of COVID, we haven’t been able to play our instruments together in class,” EHS Band Director Warren Murray said. “So they have not had the normal in-school practice and training, the same that they would usually have… It just shows such dedication and great work on their part.”
The students selected for All-Northwest band are Elliot Sander, Thomas Lonowski, Abby Whitemarsh and Josephine Schopner. Choir students Lydia Blaisdell and Carol Ritzenhaler were also selected, as was orchestra student Hina Allen. Sara Simonson and Payton Harvill were selected for All-State as band and orchestra respectively.
All-State is an event that occurs every year and includes only Washington, whereas All-Northwest is every other year, and includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.
During a normal year, these honor groups would meet together with other students from across the state or region and rehearse with them, eventually playing in a large concert together with some of the best young musicians around.
Unfortunately this is not a normal year, and due to concerns about safety regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the concerts have been canceled. While some online workshops are available, the main thing students will get out of being selected is the honor and the ability to add it to their college applications or resumés.
“In any other year they would have meet over President’s Day weekend, and it culminates in a marvelous series of concerts,” EHS Choir Director Gay Ott said. “The orchestra kids are giving concerts, the band kids are giving concerts and the choir kids are giving concerts.”
While this is disappointing to all students, they understand the reasoning and are happy to receive the honor.
“Half of the benefit of being accepted is the experience of the event, and the other half is, I am looking to go to a music college so getting into this means a lot to college applications, so at least I still get half of the benefit,” Hina Allen said.
Allen is currently a sophomore at EHS, and was selected for All-State his freshman year. While he is disappointed to miss out of the All-Northwest, he is looking forward to auditioning again next time.
All sectional directors at EHS are extremely proud of their students, who were able to work hard and achieve their goals during a pandemic, even though it ended without a concert. Orchestra Director Kara Hunnicutt said her two students, Allen and Payton Harvill are both fantastic musicians who are capable of nearly teaching the classes to the rest of their students.
Junior Lydia Blaisdell, is simply grateful and excited to be accepted. She has also been All-State before, but will miss out on her opportunity to play at an All-Northwest concert.
Thomas Lonowski and Elliot Sander are seniors at EHS, and will not have the opportunity to perform in All-Northwest or All-State. However, they have both been selected for All-State before, and are accepting of how things turned out, although they are both a little disappointed.
“It really sucks, it just sucks,” Sander said. “I was really disappointed when i found out they weren’t going to do anything. I thought maybe they would try to do something this spring or something, but it turns out they are not going to do anything and I’m a little disappointed by that, but I’m still happy I was selected for it.”