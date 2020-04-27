High School seniors have put in years of studying and schoolwork, and usually expect a graduation ceremony at the end, but due to COVID-19, a standard graduation is cancelled and seniors will have no opportunity to celebrate with their friends.
EHS Principal Beau Snow and his staff are looking for a way seniors can still have a graduation. There are currently two options being considered, a summer graduation, and an online graduation.
Snow said seniors and their families told the school if they were to have a graduation, they would want it sometime before the kids go to college.
In a school board study meeting, Principal Snow said if the district was to have an in-person graduation it would have to happen around July 31. This plan is only possible if the COVID-19 outbreak is contained by that date.
Snow said Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said this was a possibility, and that people should follow social distancing guidelines to help slow the outbreak, and to ensure a possibility of an in-person graduation for high school seniors.
If this graduation is possible, Snow said there is a chance the school will be able to host a prom the week before. There would also be a catered dinner from local business, which would be the first graduation to have this service.
The graduation would be held in the EHS gym, which has a capacity of 2,676. This would limit the amount of tickets for each senior from 10 tickets to eight. Snow said the day would be similar to an outdoor graduation, in that there would be a brunch and student parade before the ceremony. Afterward there would be a community barbecue and fireworks.
“If we are able to do it, we want the seniors to know we are going to go big,” Snow said. “We are going to do something really special because this is a big curveball for a senior that has gone through their career at Ellensburg or a combination of schools. To not have that final milestone moment, I think we are all bummed.”
However, there is still the possibility the outbreak will not be contained by the end of July, in which case EHS will host an online/social distancing option. If the outbreak is not contained by the end of the summer, the school will have a video graduation that takes place over a couple days and is done in stages.
Students would be invited to the high school in small groups of about eight. The students would show up in their cap and gown and receive all awards they are owed. The video would be filmed and produced by a professional videographer.
The students in full cap and gown would walk on stage, and receive a diploma from Principal Snow, who would be wearing proper disease protection and shake hands wearing latex gloves. Snow said they already have a schedule set for this graduation, and plan to record videos from teachers to make statements to the graduating class. This graduation would happen once the district got word on if the outbreak will likely be contained in time for the in-person ceremony. If they are forced to have an online graduation it will take place around June 19.
Fireworks for this graduation would still be set off outside the football stadium. Anyone wanting to watch could come and watch the show.