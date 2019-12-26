Even if you have pneumonia, there’s an app for that.
An illness-detecting application created by Ellensburg High School junior, Ethan Price, won first place in a congressional district wide contest. Price presented his app to U.S. 8th District Rep. Kim Schrier in the Congressional App Challenge.
Price’s app “Breathe AI” was a neural network artificial intelligence program that he taught to recognize an X-rays that contained pneumonia. This works by creating an artificial intelligence which can recognize patterns and learn from them.
The next step is to feed the program thousands of images of X-rays of people who have been diagnosed with pneumonia, and it will eventually be able to tell the difference between healthy x-rays and sick x-rays.
“It is able to use an algorithm to pick up data and pattern recognition,” Price said. “By the end it has a fairly high accuracy to decide if there is pneumonia in the lungs or not.”
Right now, the program has a 73 percent accuracy. This can be improved by feeding the program more data.
Price said the guidelines of this contest required competitors to “create an app the could help people.” He came up with the idea of building an app that can diagnose pneumonia after he had his own case of pneumonia after a surgery.
“The doctor was pointing at an X-ray and I didn’t really know what he was talking about or where the pneumonia was that he was pointing at,” Price said. “I decided it would be really cool if I had a computer that could do that for me.”
MONTHS DEVELOPING
Price spent over two months developing and programming the AI, and then another month on user interface. User interface is making sure that the program can be used through a website.
Price said that he first got interested in coding in the third-grade. He found Kahn Academy, which allows people to build their own website.
“After finding that I just could not stay away from the computer, especially creating my own website stuff,” Price said. “With Kahn Academy I was able to create things that I wanted to see on my screen. So, I would just make animations or little games… from there it was just finding any resource I could on how to create more things with computers.”
Creating an app
The app creation process starts with a whiteboard. Price wants to make sure he has everything planned out and organized before he even turns on his computer. He works backwards, with what he wants the app to do. In this case, recognize cases of pneumonia. He then works on how to reach this goal in a step-by-step process.
Price said that the gathering the data is one of the most important steps is gathering the data that will be run through the program. He said that many organizations leave data like X-rays open to the public, for the exact purpose of people like Price being able to create a program that can sift through it.
He then created a neural network through a series of algorithms. This neural network is what allows that program to learn.
Price said the fun part is leaving the program on overnight as it runs through the data that has been provided. This is how the neural network learns the patterns that arise with cases of pneumonia.
The final step is building the user-friendly interface that allows navigation of the program.
Price applied to any competition he can find. He has applied to contests in the past, and he plans on applying to them in the future.
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Coding seems to run in the Price family. His mother, Tiffany Price said that she has worked 20 years in the technology industry, and recently changed careers. She currently teaches at the Ellensburg School District. She said despite her experience, she could not keep up with what her son was doing over the summer.
Price’s “Breathe AI” is not available for public download, though. In fact, it isn’t online. It currently exists only on his local system. However, this might change.
As the winner of the Congressional App Challenge, Price was awarded $250 of Amazon credits for Amazon web space. This service will allow the app to be hosted online. Hosting an application on a server is relatively cheap, and with $250 of credits, he can realistically host the app online for at least a year.
Price didn’t know the exact cost of hosting the website yet, so it could be even cheaper than he expects. He knows it can be up for at least a year, although he said it is possible it could be up for a decade.
It will take Price time to get the app online because he will need to look into cybersecurity and other encryption details that could affect the app once it is online.
“I wouldn’t want people to see other people’s X-rays,” Price said. “I would defiantly need to learn more about encryption, and not let other people see each other’s X-rays, that would be very bad.”
Price said getting the app online would likely take him a couple of months. The app doesn’t need to be downloaded by people once it is online, so it will be available to anybody with an internet connection.