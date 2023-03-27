top story EHS Students take their tech skills to Seattle for Technology Student Conference Mar 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More than 20 Ellensburg High School students took their technology projects to Seattle for the Technology Student Association State Conference over spring break last week.The students’ projects ranged from “Fashion Design Technology, Software Development, Audiopodcasting and Forensic Science,” according to an Ellensburg High School press release.The top five state winners and their events are:• Emmi Perry, Izabell Bautista; 2nd Place, Fashion Design Technology• Glo (Steven) Lauderdale, Emma Ellis, Alan Ruelas, Canyon Sala; Placed Top 5, Video Game Design• Tessa Ward, Andrew Stinson, Diana Alvarado, Josephine Shoda, Nova Thomas; 2nd Place, On Demand Video• Alan Ruelas, Luca Woods-Vallejo; 2nd Place, Debating Technology Issues• Hannah Phanitchob; 3rd Place, Promotional Design• Diana Alvardo; Placed Top 5, Promotional Design• Hannah Phanitchob; 3rd Place, Future Technology Teacher• Josephine Shoda, Daniel Quinn; Placed Top 5, Forensic Science• Annika Youngren; 2nd Place, Career PrepThe state winners who qualify for Nationals will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete from June 28 through July 2, according to the release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Engineering Technology Sports Education Computer Science Linguistics Trending Now Reed Park overhaul put on hold due to community outcry First phase of the Stuart Meadows affordable housing project expected to be completed by November Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce announces Business Award Winners EHS Announces Honor Roll and Principal's List Curtis Moore brings touch of Americana to Blue Rock Saloon Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand CareNet Ellensburg KVH Workplace Health KVH Urgent Care CW Barbershop 01 KVH Primary Care Snow River Equipment Wise Automotive JaKe's Custom tinting Knudson Hardware Julie Virden Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Family Medicine CW Barbershop 02 Cara Marrs KVH Rehabilitation KVH Hospice KVH Surgical Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Medical Specialties Jim's Glass Jill Gunderson Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Shaw's Furniture Kelleher Ford KVH Pharmacy KVH Women's Health Marguerite Marrs Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Brookside Crematory KVH Dermatology Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters