The passion for the performing arts is strong at Ellensburg High School, as the students are eager to show their friends and family their talents. The Ellensburg High School Winter Musical is performing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair.”
The musical premieres Thursday. There also are performances Friday and Saturday and Feb. 28 and 29.
The production is described by Director Anneliese Childress as a lighthearted musical that is clean and funny for the whole family. She described it as a good way for people to escape the stress of the real world for a couple of hours.
The plot revolves around the Frake family’s trip to the 1946 Iowa State Fair. Abel Frake (Nick Zimny), the father is hoping his prize boar Blue Boy will win the livestock sweepstakes, while the mother, Melissa Frake (Reagan Weitzel), has entered her mincemeat and sour pickles into the state fair contest.
Meanwhile, their children Margy (Carol Ritzenthaler) and Wayne (Nick Gleed) Frake are spending their time with their love interests, Pat Gilbert (Kyle Nolan) and Emily Arden (Bri Lubinski).
According to Zimny, most of the cast hadn’t heard of the musical until it was revealed to be the next winter musical. But many started to research it as soon as they heard.
“When they first announced it, I was like ‘oh, I don’t think I have ever heard of that, but I mean I guess it will be OK,’” Gleed said. “I like to be very prepared for my auditions, so I think they announced it in May of 2019 and I went straight home and found a version of the show on YouTube.
I listened to the soundtrack I researched about different characters. I knew from just listening to Wayne’s song that was the part I wanted.”
The musical was chosen by Director Childress and her team. She said it was chosen because of its lighthearted themes and the numerous named roles, which allow many students the chance to act in a larger part.
Despite not knowing much about the play beforehand, the cast is happy with the decision and is excited for opening night on Thursday. Ritzenthaler said she loves the spitfire character that is Margy Frake, and that she is a perfect fit for the fun nature of the play, as well as a fun character to portray.
“I love being able to be someone else and delve into a new character and entertain people,” Ritzenthaler said. “Entertain people is what I really like to do, and musicals are my passion because I really love to sing. Singing is my passion, and acting is a part of it as well.”
Producing the musical is Tor Blaisdell, CWU music teacher and former executive director of Valley Musical Theatre. He stepped down last summer to produce the high school musical. He did this because his daughter was a part of the production, and he wanted to do something he loved with the person he loves. He said he really enjoys working with high school students because they have a fresh passion for the production.
“This is not hyperbole, nothing is more satisfying,” Blaisdell said. “The joy of what they are doing is completely there. I have been doing this professionally for a long time and it is amazing how people who are doing musical theatre or opera can get so jaded. … For these kids, this is where you fall in love with it, high school/middle school, this is where you fall in love. Whether you do it for the rest of your life, whether you do it professionally or with a community theatre, it doesn’t matter. It totally doesn’t matter. What matters is how much fun you can have.”