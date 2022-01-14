Eight Kittitas businesses will participate in the 2022 Enterprise Challenge business plan competition, which is sponsored by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association.
The Enterprise Challenge is an annual business plan competition for new and emerging companies in the Yakima and Kittitas Counties. More than 250 entrepreneurs have competed since its inception and many of them have gone on to have successful businesses in the community.
These business owners/entrepreneurs will receive:
• Instruction on business planning, marketing, financing, technology, and related topic
• Individual help session with experts in finance, marketing, law, and other business topics
• Feedback from business professionals who have practical business experience
• Opportunities to network and collaborate with other great entrepreneurs
The 2022 competition runs from Jan. 6 through March 15. For more information about the 2022 Enterprise Challenge, schedule and scoring criteria, please go to www.kittitascountychamber.com/enterprisechallenge.
Kittitas County businesses include:
Garage Studio Fitness LLC (Kittitas County) — Personal training & group class studio
Gallivant Chocolate Company (Kittitas County) — High quality hand-made chocolates and confections
Make Music Ellensburg (Kittitas County) — A community music school for all ages offering in-person & virtual lessons, classes, workshops, and events.
Mountain Mobile Urgent Care (Kittitas County) — In home medical care provider
Northwest Health Collective LLC (Kittitas County) — Personal training and health and wellness coaching
The Art Box, LLC (Kittitas County) — Event planning, balloons and party supply rental, custom orders for crafts and activities
The Botany Shop (Kittitas County) — Retail store in downtown Ellensburg offering a variety of houseplants and botanical goods for sale
Top Fly Guide Service LLC (Kittitas County) — Provide fly fishing trips for trout and bass on the Yakima River and steelhead trips on the Klickitat River
Yakima County businesses include:
Arts and Drafts (Yakima County) — A craft bar where patrons can come and choose a craft to create while enjoying adult beverages
Delra Products LLC (Yakima County) — Manufacturing
Ike’s Creamery (Yakima County) — A boutique craft made ice cream shop
Inversion Architects (Yakima County) — Design, build and sell Garden Houses (Accessory Dwelling Units)
Sunny Family Medicine (Yakima County) — A primary care physicians office using an innovative business model to reduce costs and hassles to patients while delivering excellent care
Savage Mountain Mustard (Yakima County) — Specialty foods selling three 3 different types of mustard
Vista Moralez (Yakima County) — General merchandise sales by website and drop-shipping
Yakima Beta (Yakima County) — Retail store carrying gear and apparel for outdoor recreation