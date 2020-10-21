Rick Catlin and Patrick Kelleher are seeking the office of Kittitas County Public Utility Disrtrict commissioner. This is as nonpartisan position. They responded to a questionnaire provided by the Daily Record.
Position Sought: Kittitas County Public Utility District 1 Commissioner
Years resided in Kittitas County: 65
What motivated you to run for the Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner 1 Position?
I have thought about running for the PUD commissioner for a few years now. I feel that I have some valuable insight and experience to give to the position and now that my sons have taken over Catlin Electric I feel I have the time and energy to contribute to the board of commissioners. Working with the PUD over the past 35 years, both as an electrical contractor and customer, I have seen quite a few changes — some good, and some not so good — and have seen how these changes effect the consumer. I would like to see a more customer service oriented approach to the consumer. I believe that bringing back our own linemen and service people would be a good way to do that. It seems to me that not having to hire an outside contractor to do the everyday service work would save money and lower the overhead cost, I also believe better communication between the administration and employees is crucial to keeping a good working relationship.
What role does the PUD play in economic development — both in terms of supporting existing businesses and attracting new — within its service area?
Having safe, affordable, and reliable power is the most important aspect in economic development of current and future PUD customers. We need to be proactive in maintaining and upgrading our electrical grid for now and in the future to better serve our current and potential customers. I think being in tune with the needs of our PUD customers and working hand in hand with them will make that happen. Customer service is what we should stand for.
What is the most significant challenge facing the Kittitas County Public Utility District over the next 5 to 10 years and how would you address it?
Again — having safe, affordable, and reliable power is number 1. We also need to work on providing faster response time for outages and service calls. We need to remember that we work for the customer. I believe we can continue to improve our customer service by building better relationships with our consumers. For example — make handbooks available for the customer, so that they know what they need and what PUD does for new construction, temporary service, meter and service upgrades, etc. so that there are no avoidable surprises at the completion of projects. We also need to be proactive in the ever-changing regulations and requirements imposed by government authority, like the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA), standards for greenhouse gas by 2030, and non-emitting renewable energy by 2045.
Editor’s note: Kelleher did not respond to the questions individually, but instead responded to the questions within the following statement:
Everyone owns the PUD, Everyone votes for the PUD Commissioners and under my plan, Everyone will pay less on their power bill, regardless if your provider is the City of Ellensburg, PSE or Kittitas PUD.
For the past 19 years I have been advocating for our right of public access to our river and increased recreational opportunities on the Columbia River by actively participating in both the Wanapum/Priest Rapids Project and Wells Dam competition at FERC. I am well informed on FERC rules and procedures and how other PUD’s operate.
During that time, I observed Grant PUD, Chelan PUD, Douglas PUD, Okanogan PUD, Yakama Nation, Colville Tribes, Alcoa, Avista, PSE all pursue successful tactics to receive increased Mid-Columbia Public Power Benefits, while we stood on the sidelines.
My motivation for running for PUD Commissioner, the role of the PUD in economic development and the most significant challenge facing Kittitas PUD in the next 5- 10 years all have the same response. The people of Kittitas County should pay less on their power bill.
There are two proven ways to pay less on your power bill, own a hydropower dam on the Mid-Columbia or move your family across the river.
Rock Island is the last dam along the Columbia that will be up for competition in my lifetime. If we want to save money on our power bill, this is our opportunity! We need to compete for Rock Island Dam at FERC in 2023.
A little about me: I am a lifelong resident of Kittitas County. I met my amazing wife Peggy (Nelson) at Ellensburg High School. We celebrated our 32nd anniversary. We have 4 great children: Kathleen, Joseph, Michael & Mary. All raised in this wonderful community.
I attended the University of Washington on a Navy ROTC Scholarship. Upon graduation I was Commissioned in the Navy and served seven years active duty. Moving back to Ellensburg, I continued in the reserves at Whidbey Island and retired as a Commander.
I managed a campground and store in Vantage where the family and I spent many of our summer days along the Columbia. Later I managed the Chevron on the South Interchange. Currently I am a salesman at Kelleher Ford, a small business my grandfather started in the Reed Building on Main Street in 1911. I believe we are now the third oldest Ford Dealer in the nation.