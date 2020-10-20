Clay Myers and Bart Olson are seeking the office of Kitttias County Sheriff. Both are Republicans. They responded to a questionnaire provided by the Daily Record.
Position sought: Kittitas County Sheriff
Years resided in Kittitas County: 35
What is a professional/personal experience that has helped prepare you to serve as Kittitas County Sheriff?
I have spent my entire 35-year law enforcement career with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. I have served as Corrections Officer, Patrol Deputy, Detective, Patrol, Sergeant, Chief Criminal Deputy, Undersheriff, and Sheriff. Also, the Special Response Team, Dive Team, Swift-water, Ice Rescue, Crisis Negotiations, and State Marine Patrol Instructor.
Prior to being appointed Sheriff, I served as Undersheriff for 16 years. As Undersheriff, I ran the office’s day-to-day operations and often assumed the duties of Sheriff when necessary. As Sheriff, I manage 90 employees and the office budget, which is currently $10 million annually. I have executive-level training related to preventing bias in policing, managing Internal investigations, use of force policy and training, jail management, substance abuse, mental illness, and restorative justice.
I currently serve on or work with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs’ Legislative Committee, Washington State Boating Safety Committee, Washington Drowning Prevention Coalition, Wenas Wildlife Advisory Board, Upper County Traffic Safety Task Force, and the Domestic Violence Task Force.
How should a sheriff address issues with equitable treatment regardless of race or ethnic origin with deputies/staff and the community?
Racial profiling or discrimination is generally the result of an individual officer’s beliefs combined with their disregard for the law. It cannot be accomplished by accident. The culture of the agency has the largest impact on the mitigation of those types of unacceptable behaviors. The culture of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is defined by the Sheriff, influenced by the community, carried out by the staff, and supported by the law.
This Sheriff’s Office does not racially profile now, and I will ensure it does not in the future by selecting command staff and supervisors with the ability to identify improper behaviors, a willingness to intercede, and the courage to correct or remove them. We will continue to use and build on training and policies that promote equality and fairness from our selection process through our promotional and retention process.
We must strive to have the internal demographics of our office complement those of our community. We must also select leadership with the experience and courage to create and maintain an agency culture that is dedicated to the fair and unbiased application of the law.
Though law enforcement agencies must adapt to the specific values, needs, and expectations of their community, core requirements should be consistent across all jurisdictions. The adoption of uniform standards, especially in the areas of search & seizure, use of force, and anti-bias policies, is paramount. Washington State is a national leader in this area with the creation and adoption of accreditation standards for policy and the Peace Officer’s Certification Program.
What is the most significant challenge facing the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office over next five to 10 years and how would you address it?
The most significant challenge facing our office is keeping up with our county’s projected growth over the next five to 10 years. As soon as I took office, we began crafting and implementing a strategic plan to ensure we were taking proactive steps to manage this challenge.
One of the major focus areas of this plan is to establish a West Precinct in the Upper County and gradually expand services to better meet the needs of Upper County residents. This will be a phased approach starting with moving Search & Rescue, which will dramatically reduce response times and costs since most of our calls come from the Upper County. We are also exploring ways to increase partnerships with area departments to limit redundancies and overlapping costs.
On a countywide level, we will be using data and analytics to ensure that staffing levels keep pace with growth. We are committed to maintaining and hopefully increasing our service levels to provide the citizens of this county with the level of service they expect and deserve.
Position sought: Kittitas County Sheriff
Years resided in Kittitas County: 26 years
What is a professional/personal experience that has helped prepare you to serve as Kittitas County Sheriff?
I have served over 28 years in law enforcement and recently completed a 25 year career with the Washington State Patrol, retiring as a Sergeant in Ellensburg. Throughout my years of service, mostly in Kittitas Co., I have built a progressive reputation of trust, compassion, integrity, honesty, accountability, and professionalism. I have worked on solutions and partnerships to make roads safer, have supervised a wide range of criminal investigations, and have trained many law enforcement officers with a focus on accountability and safety. My career began at Central Washington University where I earned a BA degree in Law & Justice with a Psychology Minor. I served as a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy and Corrections Officer, WSP Governor’s Mansion Cadet, and WSP Trooper in North Bend and Kittitas Co. I promoted to WSP Sergeant in 2013 and had supervisory authority over a detachment in Monroe and then Ellensburg. I have served as a Field Training Officer, was on the Aggressive Driver Apprehension Team, Serious Highway Crime Apprehension Team WSP Safety Team, I was member of Kittitas Co Law & Justice Council, the Kittitas County Grants Committee and was on the Kittitas County Law and Justice Executive Board.
How should a sheriff address issues with equitable treatment regardless of race or ethnic origin with deputies/staff and the community?
The Sheriff should be approachable and listen to their deputies/staff and community members, regardless of race or ethnic origin. Everyone deserves to have a voice and be heard. I will engage in conversations with our deputies and staff to find out what their needs, concerns and ideas are. I will have an open-door policy for the employees of the Sheriff’s Department and will also include their family’s concerns. The role of those in law enforcement and support personnel is very stressful and it will be a priority of mine, that their mental well-being be at the forefront of my leadership.
I will address our community members in much of the same way. I have found community engagement to be helpful to addressing small issues, prior to becoming big issues. My focus will be to develop our deputies/staff with a focus on improving customer service. This will mean follow up to complaints/concerns, thorough investigations and transparency with our community. Good audit practices by the Sheriff’s Department regarding citizen contacts and shared on a yearly basis in an annual report is a goal of mine.
What is the most significant challenge facing the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office over next five to 10 years and how would you address it?
The foremost challenge is the growth of Kittitas County and the increases in the amount and variety of calls for service we face. Anyone who has lived in Kittitas County in recent years, has seen and understands the dynamics of our community have changed and we are growing. Some of that is good and some of that has been challenging. We will need to look closely at what the 2020 Census data tells us about our growth and address those needs. We need to plan ahead to the future and that will be growing the Sheriff’s Department and infrastructure to meet the increasing needs. Law Enforcement coverage in this county has always been a focus of mine and providing the best coverage possible, with the limited resources at my disposal will always be my priority. My goal is to increase the number of Deputies, Citizen Patrols, Reserve Deputies and help Search and Rescue grow to meet those needs. I will focus on returning to proactive police work. This will benefit our county by apprehending and stopping criminals from committing crimes.