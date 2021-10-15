The Daily Record attempted to send candidate questionnaires to every candidate in a contested race on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
Many candidates did not provide any contact information in their filing information, either phone number or email with Kittitas County or the state.
Attempts were made to find contact information through other sources. The responses published are from those candidates who responded to the candidate questionnaires.
Below are the responses from candidates running for positions on the Ellensburg City Council.
Ellensburg City Council 2
Position sought: Ellensburg City Council Council 2
Occupation: Retired. Currently serve on the Ellensburg City Council, Position 2
Years in the community: 21
What factors motivated you to seek this office?
In my first four years on City Council I served on the County Airport Advisory Board, the City Planning Commission, the Law and Justice Council, the City Utility Advisory Committee, and I currently chair the City Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission. In the future we must create a larger housing inventory with a diversity of housing types; a strong economy bringing in higher wage jobs, strengthening current businesses, bringing new businesses to town and creating a stronger fiber network for residents and businesses. I want a vibrant downtown anchored by a central park that invites tourists and residents to come, sit, rest, experience community. I want a city that values our diversity, supports the inclusion of all voices in city issues and activities, and provides equitable opportunities for all people to thrive. Together we can build a strong and resilient community. I am prepared for the challenges ahead, and I want to help frame our city’s future.
By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to tell voters you achieved?
I want to be able to tell voters that I helped develop the Utility Advisory Committee’s strategic plan that ensures the resiliency and sustainability of our future energy needs while strengthening our commitment to honor and preserve the environment.
The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?
I want City Council to manage this growth so that we will have a resilient and sustainable community. Critical things we must do are:
• Use the strategies and community partnerships addressed in the Housing Action Plan to expand and diversify our housing inventory with smaller units of housing such as cottages, studios, condominiums, one- and 2- bedroom houses. Our housing inventory must be greater than our need so that we have a healthy vacancy rate driving costs to buy and rent downward and ensuring stability in the housing market.
• Utilize a strategic plan for Economic Development while supporting the expansion of our fiber network to every house and business in Ellensburg. This expansion is not only vital to supporting our current businesses and residences but will also be necessary to attract new businesses to build a strong economy.
• Create stronger communication mechanisms to create transparency in all areas of city governing.
• Ensure that our city departments are planning for the future, seeking grants and budgeting for to sustain and extend services where needed.
• Approve a strategic plan to meet State energy utility requirements while building in sustainability and resiliency for our future energy needs.
• Maintain our commitment to fiscal responsibility and secure financial stability for city operations and management.
Position sought: Ellensburg City Council Council 2
Occupation: Senior Systems Engineer
Years in the community: 6 years
What factors motivated you to seek office?
Growing up I was always interested in politics. I admired the good that could be achieved when selfless people, called by a higher purpose, placed others before themselves. A couple of months before I considered running my wife and I initiated the adoption process. When the opportunity to run presented itself, I knew I had all the motivation in the world to run. My goal is to ensure we have a city now and in the future where families would want to raise their children. A city that provides new opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive. A city where all are welcome.
I’m also motivated to run based on my professional experience. Over the last 11 years I’ve worked for a marketing and consulting business focused exclusively on high tech. In my capacity I was assigned to special projects that required a high degree of technical aptitude. During this time, I worked on several dozen engagements including Lead Researcher on a project for Microsoft Research. I’ve also worked with Amazon extensively designing and developing custom systems in support of AWS marketing initiatives.
In running for office, I’m looking to serve with a servant’s heart while being a logical and critical thinker who will take my professional experience and bring in a new perspective to Ellensburg City Council.
By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?
I want to be able to tell voters that I was able to help seize the opportunities we have in front of us when it comes to growth in our local economy. That it was done in a way that allowed new and existing businesses to grow while maintaining our historic downtown. These opportunities will come through making it as easy as possible for entrepreneurs looking to start a new business. This will include finding ways to improve the Ellensburg Business Development Authority and expanding access to business class Internet bandwidth.
My background in entrepreneurship and Fortune 500 technical and business consulting provides the experience and skill set that is needed to drive initiatives like this forward. I’m skilled at not just finding what is wrong, but what is also right. My goal is to optimize Ellensburg’s ability to attract and retain business. I want to focus on finding the next great Ellensburg success story.
The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?
Not only has the county’s population grown by 17% over the past decade, the city of Ellensburg is projected to double over the next couple decades. This type of massive growth will require us to overall how we provide services. The current state of our infrastructure is not adequate for this type of growth. A perfect example of where our current infrastructure is lacking is Internet service for both residential and business customers. We simple do not have the ability to attract tech-based businesses. This is an area of tremendous possibilities for generating living wages and new opportunities for employees, employers, and the additional commerce it would drive amongst existing businesses.
Another area that needs attention is housing. We simply have not kept up with demand which has resulted in many houses doubling in price over the last 5 years. This makes it difficult to establish a family here, to pay property taxes on a fixed income, or to attract new businesses. We must work on easing the time and permitting needed to get homes of various types started or we will price ourselves out of opportunities.
Ellensburg City Council 1
Position sought: Ellensburg City Council Council 1
Occupation: Property Manager
Years in the community: 30
What factors motivated you to seek this office?
I am seeking re-election to continue to serve Ellensburg residents with thoughtful and respectful leadership. I am energized by working with talented city staff and partners to meet the challenges facing Ellensburg. I want to see our current initiatives centered on economic development, housing, and energy policy through to completion. I am committed to well-managed governance – transparent decision-making that involves residents’ voices and staying financially stable while investing in infrastructure to serve current and future residents.
I first ran in 2001 to satisfy a deep interest and curiosity about public policy. My education in geography and resource management, and employment with state government in the water resources field, prepared me to weigh policy choices. I am still excited to learn different approaches and best practices to address the breadth of city services from animal control to zoning, with parks, parking, and police and everything else between.
By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?
Ellensburg needs to develop a comprehensive strategy to transition the city’s electric and gas utilities to a new energy policy and market landscape that is driven by meeting new state laws. The Clean Energy Transformation Act and the newer Climate Commitment Act will have a profound impact on the way Ellensburg’s utilities operate. We need to meet the challenges of those laws and address climate threats while maintaining the safe, reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sensitive energy delivery services goals included in Ellensburg’s Comprehensive Plan. As chair of the Utility Advisory Committee, I am committed to developing that strategy with community input.
A second goal is to see new light industrial businesses at Bowers Field Business Park within 4 years. I am working with the Airport Advisory Committee to revise standards, lease language, and marketing plans to attract good businesses with well-paying jobs. The community’s investment in streets and infrastructure at the Business Park has been under-utilized for too long. I am encouraged by the county’s creation of an Airport Department and investment in the Airport. My hope is that with air-side and business park development, the airport will become financially self-sustaining and provide economic benefits in addition to the transportation, emergency and health care benefits it currently provides.
The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?
Population growth creates competition for housing and puts pressure on infrastructure capacity.
Housing is scarce nationwide for a number of reasons, which economist Dr. Robert Dietz coined the 5 “Ls” – labor, lumber, lending, lots, and laws. Ellensburg has developed a Housing Action Plan that addresses “local laws” (zoning and building codes) as well as allowing smaller, more intensive use of “lots”. The plan encourages more construction of various housing options such as Townhomes, cottages and duplexes among other strategies. If successful, we will get more housing options to meet different lifestyle needs as well as more efficient use of our “lots”. Mayor Tabb has initiated conversations with partners to address the “labor” piece by encouraging development of additional trade school opportunities in Ellensburg.
Ellensburg has continuously planned for, and invested in, infrastructure to meet projected growth. You’ve probably noticed new left turn lanes and traffic signals to help avoid congestion. You may not have noticed improvements at the wastewater treatment plant or new domestic water wells. While infrastructure improvements can be expensive, not making those investments and falling behind merely creates bigger bills later on. Where possible, I have supported policies that place the burden of those costs on newcomers through traffic and park impact fees.
Position sought: Ellensburg City Council Council 1
Years in the Community: 45
What factors motivated you to seek this office?
I’m running primarily to help provide a voice for the people of this community that share my belief that a safe, well-managed and fiscally responsible city will thrive when we are all willing to take an active part in the process. I believe any projects on the horizon need much more input from the public than previously afforded. No matter which candidates you choose in the upcoming election, please take an active part in building our future. I applaud Ellensburg’s complete commitment to families and education, and would advocate for more investment to expand opportunities for children and recreation. More social skills building and less social media.
By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?
Transparency. I believe the council needs much more of it. My hope is to achieve the sense among our community that their opinions matter and as stakeholders, they felt a part of all that transpires. I look forward to discussing solutions on any matter that anyone feels important to themselves or our city. I wish to implement an open-door, close mouth and listen policy.
The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?
It’s obvious that our current infrastructure will need many upgrades to handle the increase. We’ve all seen the impact this is having on housing prices, property tax rates, etc. Developers in the area pay a significant portion of the cost of these infrastructure improvements and frankly they should. The hard part is watching people who’ve lived here as long as I, who can’t keep up with the increases in utility and tax rates. Eastbound urban sprawl affects this city. Growth is inevitable and only an increase in incoming revenue can sustain our needs. It’s a Catch-22. Either limit growth and keep raising the prices, or attract large growth and try to spread the pain over more people.
I’d like to see us adopt some type of regressive tax structure that says, “You’ve paid into our system for ’x’ # of years. Thank you for helping build this community and making it so attractive to your new neighbors. Let’s cap or discount what you pay, here’s a rebate.” Conversely, “Welcome new friend. Hope you like your new home. You have not paid into our system for ‘x’ # of years. You’ll be paying a bit more for utilities and other taxes than the family across the street for a few years.” I believe we also need to protect our local, small-business community in somewhat the same manner to help them remain competitive. The commitment to public safety would be paramount under these conditions. Well-funded and modernized police, fire and medical services must be prioritized.