The Daily Record attempted to send candidate questionnaires to every candidate in a contested race on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

Many candidates did not provide any contact information in their filing information, either phone number or email with Kittitas County or the state.

Attempts were made to find contact information through other sources. The responses published are from those candidates who responded to the candidate questionnaires.

Below are the responses from candidates running for positions on the Roslyn City Council.

Roslyn City Council Council 7

Name: Ellie Belew

Position sought: Roslyn City Council Council 7

Occupation: Writer

Years in the community: 32

What factors motivated you to seek this office?

Roslyn faces many big issues: wildfires, our 100-year-old waterline, limited affordable housing, and an economy based more and more on tourism. We have a small budget, a small staff, and many mandates.

But right now our city government is minimizing citizen participation and volunteerism as part of our governance. Roslyn is also failing to do the long- and short-term planning we need to keep our budget and Capital Facilities Plan in order.

With the support and participation of Roslyn citizens, the Council and Mayor can move forward on issues such as:

1) forest health, wildfire response, and evacuation plans;

2) imperative infrastructure like the water transmission line replacement, library construction, and our stormwater system;

3) providing all citizens with timely budgetary and planning information, the basis for decision-making;

4) work with Forterra so we as a community hold on to our character and our connections as their development moves forward.

By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?

My single biggest objective is to make the Roslyn City Council an open forum for community discussion, distilling best information and ideas into action, providing community members timely access to pertinent information.

I don’t have all the answers. What I do have is energy and interest to help find collaborative solutions grounded in community engagement.

The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?

Roslyn needs to be proactive. We have an opportunity to shape our future:

1) Within Kittitas County

As a member of the Kittitas Council of Governments (KCOG) Roslyn can utilize the Growth Management Act to direct residential and industrial growth into areas zoned to receive such growth.

Roslyn must take an active part in moving forward on integrated countywide services and infrastructure including:

• wildfire response and evacuation plans

• affordable housing

• public transportation

• library services

• waste management and recycling

• county recreation facilities, potentially funded by REET taxes.

Our regional sewer system (operated by Cle Elum) assigns a specific number of connections to Roslyn, Cle Elum, South Cle Elum, and Suncadia. These entities together need to cooperatively plan for growth in accordance with allocated capacity.

2) Within Roslyn

Roslyn needs to increase the efficiency and reliability of Roslyn’s infrastructure and water conservation. We can explore and take action on increasing Roslyn’s renewable energy alternatives. We need to establish impact fees to mitigate the cost of development. We have an immediate opportunity, working with Forterra, to add community facilities and some affordable housing as it develops its property in town.

I look forward to hearing your ideas: (509)859-1626, listening@voteforellie.com and www.voteforellie.com

Also seeking the seat: Nolan Weis

Roslyn City Council Council 6

Name: Janine Brodine

Position sought: Roslyn City Council Council 6

Occupation: Writer, photographer and community advocate

Years in the community: 16

What factors motivated you to seek this office?

I worked closely with four different mayors and four different city planners during the 14 years I served on Roslyn’s Planning and Historical Preservation Commission. The commissioners spent many hours revising architectural design codes as well as codes regarding subdivisions, livestock, signs, lighting, critical areas and more. I resigned from the planning commission in 2019 out of frustration that the city council was not supporting the work the commission did to preserve our historical integrity. The commission was only advisory — we could present ideas that got a quick glance. As a city councilor, I will have the right, not just to vote on code changes, but to advocate for policies that maintain our integrity.

By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?

I would hope to see the revision of architectural design codes along with more citizen involvement to ensure that Roslyn’s historic fabric and appearance are more protected. The Roslyn Cty Council voted down some architectural design changes that would have impacted the size of new structures – including a lower roof pitch. Citizens have expressed concern about several new homes in town which tower over the existing buildings. I think citizen involvement is essential to a healthy community.

In past years, Roslyn’s city council meetings were robust — with citizens able to share concerns or ideas during the bi-monthly meetings. Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the council meets virtually. Much of the content discussed during meetings is only available on-line, and Roslyn has a significant number of residents who aren’t comfortable using the current technology. At council meetings (which start at 4:30 p.m.) citizens can comment but only if they sign up for a 3-minute slot by 2 p.m. on Monday. It’s often difficult for citizens to attend meetings or access information and provide their own creative solutions to the problems we face. The end result is frustration and the sense that decisions are made without transparency.

At the end of my first term, I would like to tell voters that their voices will always be heard and respected by the city council.

The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?

Upper Kittitas County residents faced more development during the past two years than in the prior 10 years. We live in a beautiful part of Washington which is easily accessible to greater King County. The potential development of the 47 Degree North project (which could add up to 3,000 more people) has been a wake-up call. That project would essentially double the populations of Roslyn and Cle Elum without providing a requisite increase in services or funds for improved infrastructure. I think this indicates that our city councils should work together closely. While this project is within Cle Elum city limits, the number of people it would bring would adversely impact out entire region. One other current need is the availability of affordable housing. Both house prices and rents have gone up astronomically with modest Roslyn homes selling for well over $500,000 and rents of over $2,000 per month. Affordable housing is an example of a problem that I would like to see all the community leaders work together to resolve.

Also seeking the seat: Tom Missel

Other Roslyn City Council seats on the ballot:

• Roslyn City Council, Council 3, Jenny Aurit and Tom Uren.

