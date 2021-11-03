Election 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leads By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There is still an estimated 465 ballots yet to be counted in Kittitas County, but election night for the Ellensburg City Council proved to be one of intrigue with one candidate withdrawing late Monday night and another race as close as 26 votes after Tuesday’s tallies.Incumbent Nancy Goodloe holds a slim lead over Joshua Thompson in the Ellensburg City Council 2 race, tallying 50.33% of the votes (1,452) to lead by a mere 26 votes. Thompson was supported by 49.43% of the vote (1,426) in the closest city council race of the night.Incumbent Nancy Lillquist is ahead in her fifth election, gathering 61.98% (1,844) of the Ellensburg City Council 1 vote over Kip Storey, who tallied 37.85 (1,126) “I really enjoy working with our new city manager (Heidi Behrends Cerniwey). We have a good team and I’m glad to be able to be a part of it,” said Lillquist, who was first elected in 2001. “In September, the council had a retreat on issues we want to focus on. As chair of the Utility Advisory Committee, I am particularly interested in the energy sector.“The Clean Energy Transformation Act and the newer Climate Commitment Act will have a profound impact on the way Ellensburg’s utilities operate. We need to meet the challenges of those laws and address climate threats, while maintaining the safe, reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sensitive energy delivery services goals included in Ellensburg’s Comprehensive Plan.” The Ellensburg City Council 3 race was particularly interesting in that Barbara del Mar Robles withdrew her candidacy late Monday night via Facebook. As of Monday, 25% of the ballots distributed in the county had been returned, according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office website.Adam Winn leads the race with 52.57% of the vote (1,522) for the Council 3 position. Councilwoman Mary Morgan did not seek re-election.“It was a collective win. I had a lot of people involved in my campaign. Ultimately, it’s win not just for me, but for everybody involved,” Winn said. “One of the biggest things I really want to do is develop more for the kids in the valley.“We can do something better to help the kids have something to do and keep them off the streets. According to the Kittitas County Auditor's Office website, the voter turnout was 31.74%. The next ballot count will be on Thursday. 