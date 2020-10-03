With students returning to in-person education during a countywide coronavirus spike, schools need to be positive they are doing everything they can to ensure student safety.
Mount Stuart Elementary school Principal Kathi Keefer said she is confident they have done everything they can to keep students safe when they arrive on Monday.
“There’s a level of excitement and a level of anxiety that you normally have preparing for the first day of school,” Keefer said. “It’s definitely a little bit different in the sense of, we are rolling out brand new procedures for all of us. That I think adds a little bit of just uncertainty for us, but overall I think we have had plenty of time to prepare.”
The district has decided to use a staggered start system for the beginning on in-person education. Elementary schools will start Monday, Oct. 5, Morgan Middle School a week after that on Oct. 12 and Ellensburg High School a week after that, Oct. 19.
Keefer said preparations for the building started over the summer because the district always assumed, it would return to in-person education in some way. They have been working constantly, making changes as needed, some as recently as Thursday, Oct. 1.
Valley View Elementary Principal Rob Moffat said they have been making preparations for a return to in-person learning since spring. He said the district wanted schools to be ready for students to return.
“We’re thrilled. Like I said many times to our community and Valley View parents, ‘the school is just a building without the kids,” Moffat said. “The best way to teach is to do it in-person and communicate with them directly. We are looking forward to doing that.”
Students and families will notice the safety changes before they even leave for school. Every day they attend class, students and staff must complete an online health attestation in Skyward before going to school. This attestation is a test, asking the student/staff member a series of health-related questions to determine if they are showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.
The next change is noticeable before entering the buildings. Staff will meet all students outside the building where they will check for their completed attestations.
“Walking into the building, you will notice signage for COVID and hand washing procedures and social distancing,” Keefer said. “We have socially distance line-up markers that we have painted on our playground so that when students line up after recess, they are socially distant, and it is easy to see where to stand.”
INTERIOR ADJUSTMENTS
Moffat said everyone will be wearing masks, and all classrooms have been modified for social distancing. Some classrooms have large tables that are made up of smaller tables put together, these have been separated into individual tables for each student.
Spaces in the buildings have been cleared out, and large furniture has been removed to make room for social distancing. Desks in classrooms have also been spaced apart, and because of the hybrid model and the fully online Virtual Academy, class sizes have been reduced to about 7-15 students each.
ESD has decided to return to in-person education using a hybrid model. In this model, the school will divide students in two groups, “A” and “B”. Group “A” will attend class two days a week, and group “B” will attend a different two. The other days students will receive online education.
The district also has a fully online Virtual Academy for students and families who want to be extra careful and limit any possible exposure to the virus. Over one third of the district has registered for this academy. This has also helped limit the number of students attending class in-person.
At Mount Stuart and Valley View, there will only be about a third of all students in the building at a time. With around a third of students in the Virtual Academy, and the remaining students split with the hybrid model.
The schools have also limited occasions for students to meet and interact with those outside their classroom. Lunch will not be served in the cafeteria, instead it will be delivered to each classroom. According to Keefer, teachers at Mount Stuart will take attendance and lunch orders at the same time each morning.
To keep students safe during recess, the playground will be split into different sections, with six classes outside at a time. Classes will rotate their sections every day, so every class has equal time with certain playground equipment.
“Teachers are sad they won’t be able to have their whole group together,” Moffat said. “But they all understand that it’s necessary to be able to come back in person at all. Changing classes around and the way we are doing things is not our first choice or the teachers first choice, but we’re are willing, and obviously need to be, in order to have students here.”
Keefer said Mount Stuart plans to make the most of this in-person learning as there are some subjects such as P.E. that simply work much better face-to-face.
“It’s going to be very important, even more so than it always is, to create those relationships and build connections with students now that we are going to be back in person,” Keefer said. “In one perspective, we are kind of starting in our first official day of school again where we’re re-introducing student to being back on campus but with different procedures and expectations.”