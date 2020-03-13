City of Ellensburg officials announced the immediate closure of city facilities Friday afternoon, including Ellensburg Library and the Memorial Pool, according to a news release.

At the direction of City Manager John Akers, the following city facilities and related programming and rental offerings are suspended until further notice: the Adult Activity Center, Ellensburg Public Library, Ellensburg Recreation and Racquet Center, Hal Holmes Community Center, Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool and Fitness Center, and the Stan Bassett Youth Center.

Youth and adult athletics as well as other programming is temporarily canceled. If people paid a fee for programming and the activity is canceled in its entirety, the city will offer a full refund.

