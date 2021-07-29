A concern many families in the Ellensburg School District had about the change in the transportation schedule for the coming school year was child care. In response, district officials partnered with the national childcare company, Right At School.
Middle and high school will start over an hour earlier than most elementary schools, meaning older siblings can’t watch over their younger brothers/sisters, and make sure they get to school on time. There are local child care options, but these are all located away from the schools, meaning students have to be transported from child care to their schools.
As the name implies, Right At School is held at school, meaning parents can drop their younger kids off at school in the morning.
“We wanted to hear from our parents to see what their needs were, and how we could support our community and our parents while making this transition (to the new school schedule),” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “A topic that came up several times was a real need for our parents was … before and after-school care.”
When creating the new transportation system, which is referred to by the district as the tiered-start program, the district held six listening sessions with parents in both English and Spanish. The goal of these sessions was to find a system that worked best for as many people as possible.
The Right At School program is not a part of the Ellensburg School District — it is an external, national company headquartered in Illinois. The company works with around 20,000 schools across the United States.
Haberer said the staffing decisions for the program will be decided by the company. The Right At School website states, “Staff are dedicated and experienced professionals with a passion for working with children.”
ESD has been and continues to be partnered with local child care providers. However ESD Assistant Director of Early Learning and Elementary Success, Juli Hamilton, said the providers told the district they do not currently have the ability to host child care services at the elementary schools. Transportation is provided from each of the child cares by the school district, it is seen as another bus stop.
“Jinger did a very nice job at making sure she came and connected with our current preschool and daycare partners,” Hamilton said. “She did check with each of our main providers to see what capacity they would have.”
The pricing for weekly morning and afternoon childcare reaches $415 a month. This is more than the local child care services in Ellensburg, which price their care around $380 a month and is considerably more expensive than the free childcare an older sibling would have been able to provide. Although Right At School does provide families and students with the convenience of being located, at school.
Financial aid is provided through sibling, military and ESD faculty discounts. They also provide subsidy assistance for families who qualify.
Right at School will start opening day at Valley View and Mount Stuart elementary schools. It will also have a location at Ida Nason Aronica starting January 2022. Lincoln Elementary will not have a Right At School program because it’s undergoing renovations.
Registration for students with Right At School can be done through the website at https://www.rightatschool.com/districts/ellensburg-wa/. A link to this site can also be found through the ESD community resources page. Haberer said they need to have a minimum of 15 students from each school enrolled in the program, and there is not limit to how many students can be enrolled.