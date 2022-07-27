...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 to
115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
YAKIMA – The applause started as a ripple, then built to a crescendo as Ellensburg artist Jane Orleman placed the final reflector in the “Circle of Light” on the Yakima SunDome’s tension ring, high above, from a crane that hoisted her and Washington State Arts Commission executive director Karen Hanan.
The restoration process has been a year in the making. On Monday, work was finally completed on the project that replaced roughly half of the colorful reflectors on the “Circle of Light,” which is 880 feet long, a little over 5-feet wide, consisting of about 50,000 reflectors.
“It was so gratifying and a such a nice tribute to Dick and his work,” said Orleman, whose husband, with the help of her brother, spent six weeks applying 3-inch reflectors, one-by-one by hand, creating 24 sections of distinctive designs in 1992. “To bring it back to its original state is a symbol to the community. It’s been a process to make something like this happen. But to do this for Dick and the community was worth it.”
The temperature was expected to be well over 100 degrees, but hadn’t reached the century mark by early Monday. Various state arts commission members and dignitaries involved in the support and making of the project were given the honor to be lifted via a crane to the tension ring to place the few last remaining reflectors, so instrumental in Elliott’s work.
It wasn’t drama so much as it was one more way of paying tribute to restoration of the state’s largest public art work.
One by one dignitaries took their place in art history, literally rising to the occasion.
Finally, it came time for Orelman’s participation. Crane operators helped her into a safety harness where she was secured in the bucket. She tugged her hard hat in place, and along with Hanan, she waited for the device to lift her to the location high above.
“It was fun. I wasn’t nervous at all,” she said.
MASTERPIECE RESTORED
Slowly the arm swung into place and the roughly 40-45 people down below watched in anticipation. Cameras rolled, still photographers blasted away. And, in a few short minutes, Dick Elliott’s masterpiece was officially restored to its original glory.
“I remember looking up at this almost impossible task, wondering how in the world he was going to do this,” Orleman told the audience inside at the ceremony prior. “But he came up with this plan how he would create sections of distinctive designs. The plan actually worked.”
There was a polite chuckle with that comment, like maybe they understood the determination that was Richard “Dick” Elliott.
In 1992, Elliott and Jane’s brother Bill spent six weeks applying 3-inch reflectors, one-by-one by hand, creating 24 sections of distinctive designs to the exterior in what would become the largest piece of public art in the State Art Collection.
“Since it was in August, it was extremely hot, like it is now. But Dick was determined to do the work, one reflector at a time,” Jane recalled of that summer 30 years ago.
“Bill was handing the reflectors down to Dick, who was standing on a plank between two 15-foot high scaffolds. It took them six weeks, working from 5 in the morning to 5 at night, but they got it done.”
Orleman has been working with state arts officials on the project to restore Circle of Light to its original brilliance, and that day has finally arrived.
“Thanks to the support of the governor, the Washington State Legislature and to the stakeholders, the largest piece in the State Art Collection will now shine brightly into the future — a beacon of civic pride, artistic vision, and community investment for generations to come,” Hanan said.
“Circle of Lights is the largest piece of public art the state owns. It’s also awesome for Ellensburg to have a connection to this,” Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director Monica Miller said.
“It’s exciting that they are recognizing Dick, who was world renowned for his work, and restoring it for future generations. Dick Elliott is a shining example of what that is, more specifically to Ellensburg.”