YAKIMA – The applause started as a ripple, then built to a crescendo as Ellensburg artist Jane Orleman placed the final reflector in the “Circle of Light” on the Yakima SunDome’s tension ring, high above, from a crane that hoisted her and Washington State Arts Commission executive director Karen Hanan.

The restoration process has been a year in the making. On Monday, work was finally completed on the project that replaced roughly half of the colorful reflectors on the “Circle of Light,” which is 880 feet long, a little over 5-feet wide, consisting of about 50,000 reflectors.

