Ellensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure Award By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 6, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Even in passing, the work of local artist Donald O’Connor continues to touch the souls and spirit of those around him.He was continually in the eye of art patrons and his fellow artists and the Ellensburg Arts Commission has honored him posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure Award.“When you think of treasure, you think of sparkly, precious things and Don O’Connor’s work was all about the sparkle,” said Monica Miller, Ellensburg Arts Commission vice president and executive director of Gallery One Visual Arts Center. “This designation of Don as an Arts Treasure is fitting. As a person, Don had a zest for life and light and as an artist, he was a steadfast participant in all of Gallery One’s exhibits, Confabs, and other events. He will be missed.”O’Connor died in August, and the Arts Commission took action to recognize and celebrate his contribution to the Ellensburg art community.The Arts Treasure Award goes annually to a local artist in recognition for their contributions and/or service to the community. It started as a way for the Arts Commission to recognize and educate the community about someone who has chosen to make their art and life in Ellensburg.“He was such an amazing guy,” said photographer Rob Fraser, who won the Treasure Award in 2018. “He did reflective media, anything shiny.“He was a big influence. He was very helpful to young artists. He had an apartment above the Palace and had quite a bit of his work up there that I photographed. He’s going to be missed.” Because of his death, the award stipend of $500 will be waived and will be used toward the purchase of one of O’Connor’s artwork pieces for the city of Ellensburg’s collection.O’Connor moved to Ellensburg in 1984 and was known for his vibrant, colorful art that used light-reactive media and holographic vinyl.His work was a big part of the September First Friday Art Walk at the Gard Vintners. The Pearl Street establishment displayed O’Connor’s work throughout, taking on that vibrancy and sparkle he was best known for.A Celebration of Light for Don O’Connor is set for 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at the 420 Loft Art Gallery at 420 N. Pearl Street. The Ellensburg Arts Commission will recognize his Arts Treasure status at the event.Recent Arts Treasure recipients include:Therese A Young (2019), Rob Fraser (2018), Lenny Price (2017), Bev Ormbrek and Art Clark (2016), Sue Wilson (2015).. 