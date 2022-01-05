awakehealth.jpg

Awake Health proprietor Dr. Anna Elperin was the target of an undercover investigation by a Seattle-area news organization.

A local doctor is now facing state-level sanctions as a result of an investigative report conducted by a Seattle-area television station.

According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Health, department officials restricted the license of Kittitas County osteopathic physician Anna Elperin (license number OP.60576478) pending further legal action.

“Elperin allegedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers for patients without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption,” the release stated. “Elperin cannot issue COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers until charges are resolved. She has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.”

King5 News investigated Dr. Elperin, who owns Ellensburg-based Awake Health in October and November. During the investigation, the news organization sent in four undercover journalists in an attempt to receive mask and vaccine exemptions. All four of the journalists reportedly received the exemptions for a cash fee, without being asked whether they had a qualifying medical condition that would entitle them to said exemption.

Along with the restrictions handed down from the Department of Health, Dr. Elperin was issued a citation on Dec. 22, 2021 from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.

The citation stems from an inspection conducted by L&I on Nov. 24, 2021, where inspectors found multiple violations at the business. The violations included no sign on the door requiring face coverings, delivery people and customers entering the business without face coverings, employees observed without face coverings, no barriers at the patient check-in counter, and patients waiting in the lobby without face coverings. According to the citation, Dr. Elperin was observed wearing a surgical mask that wasn’t covering her nose.

The citation, considered by L&I to be a willful serious violation issued for not providing a workplace free from recognized hazards, includes a fine of $30,000. The business has 15 working days to appeal the citation.

Dr. Elperin could not be reached for comment as of press time.

