When the Ellensburg Big Band first started rehearsing again after the long layoff from the COVID-19 shutdown, you could almost see the smiles behind the masks with the twinkle in the eyes of musicians happy to be making music together again.
Picture trumpet players, saxophonists, trombone players wearing protective masks with mouthpieces pressed up against while they played. The horns had covers over the horn bells to make things safer in a close band room environment. But music from the heart cannot be silenced and the band played on.
They’ve since all been vaccinated and things are starting lighten up in terms of live musical entertainment. The Ellensburg Big Band has put out another video celebrating its 10th anniversary with its rendition of “Mack the Knife.”
On Sunday, it will play its first live performance in a good, long while when at the Riverwalk Pavilion at Lake Chelan. The festival has been sold out, but Sunday’s performance is free and open to the public and Big Band leader Bruce Herman encourages anybody looking for a nice day trip to make the venture north to join in.
“I think the idea of playing live again is great. The trick, I think, is getting vaccinated,” said Herman, who is also one of the original trumpet players. “The science shows that it is safe for us to all be together and play. We’re playing our first live performance in Chelan this weekend.
“They are doing all outdoor venues and the Big Band is playing on Sunday. So, the chance of getting back together and to be able to play live music again is great. We’re hoping to be able to get back to normal. We also have several dates set up this summer, but Sunday is the first time out and we’re all excited.”
The Ellensburg Big Band was founded in 2011 as an 18-member classic Swing Jazz Band in the tradition of the dance bands of the 1940s and ‘50s. The musicians, Herman said, come from the Ellensburg community and include many regional music educators, CWU music students, and an entertaining bunch of professionals.
“We haven’t had a chance to play publicly, so we started putting out these videos to stay in touch with our followers and have some fun. It was particularly fun for me to go back and look at all of the pictures of the band over the past 10 years and pull it all together for the latest video, ‘Mack the Knife,’” Herman said. “To be able to look at what we’ve created over 10 years and see the people we’ve been around and made music with, hopefully we can do it for another 10 years.”
The current lineup is predominantly musicians from the area. Some are Central Washington University alumni, a couple come from Seattle and another comes over from Yakima. But the one thing they all have in common is a group of musicians keeping alive the by-gone world featuring favorites from the Glen Miller and Count Basie Bands to go along with a wide variety of jazz standards and modern styles.
The Ellensburg Big Band will be at the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival on Sunday at Riverwalk Pavilion. It is also scheduled to play the Cle Elum/Roslyn Jazz Cafe Fundraiser for the CER music program on June 4 outside at the stadium. It has a date booked at Swiftwater Cellars Winery at Suncadia outside in the gazebo July 17. Later on, the Big Band is scheduled to play at the Vintiques National Car Show in Yakima August 7.
Expect some music in the air this summer as the state prepares to re-open with an attempt to return to pre-pandemic life, at least with a little live music anyway.