You can’t keep a big band down.
Where the Rolling Stones or Garth Brooks bring in professional crews to shoot a video production going out to the masses, the Ellensburg Big Band did it with an iPhone 6.
The community music group put out a music video on YouTube to help lift the spirits of a community working hard to flatten the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 19-piece band has been around since 2011, and played in far away lands like Japan and New Zealand, has been looking for a way to get together in a stay-at-home world and this is what they came up with. Since you can’t really play live music in a Zoom presentation, they put together 17 different pieces of music and pieced one big sound together with a little technical support.
THE BEAT GOES ON
“The band plays together every Thursday night. We play a lot of gigs, but with the stay-at-home thing we haven’t been able to play or hangout together every week,” said trumpet player Bruce Herman. “We were missing playing, that’s for sure.
“You can’t play live with Zoom because there’s too much of a delay, so we came up with the song and pieced it together. It was kind of fun and we look to do more.”
The piece, "When You're Smiling," includes 17 of the 19-member band that has entertained Jazz in the Valley audiences for years. Despite having played on an international stage previous, since YouTube goes on the internet, this can in fact reach an international audience as well as their 700 person Facebook fan base down the street.
“It was a fun project that we put together over the last month,” said trumpeter Tony Swartz, who did the video editing. “It was fun getting together with the band, even though we weren’t in the same room. We look forward to the day when we can get together and play, but until then we’ll try to keep putting these together.”
MAKING MUSIC
The Ellensburg Big Band played in New Zealand back in October, but this is its first attempt at a video production.
“We all just did it with our cell phones. We don’t have professional sound equipment,” Herman explained. “If you look around on the internet, you’ll see some of these virtual groups playing. Some of the stuff is really remarkably put together.
“The main thing is that we wanted to continue to make some music and continue to play. It was a good motivator to get the word out and play a bit. We’re looking forward to when we can get together and play again in person. In the meantime, this is a good as we have.”
As Kittitas County awaits the response to the variance application to jump to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen, easing the state back into a new sense of order, the beat goes on in a virtual world. Hopefully when the county clears Phase 4 there can be some smaller performances during the summer.
WHEN YOU'RE SMILING
But until then, music fans can listen to the Ellensburg Big Band playing “When You’re Smiling” and think of better days to come.
The Ellensburg Big Band and production staff include:
Drums - Marshall Bilodeau
Piano - Becky Griswold
Bass - Greg Lyman
Trumpets - Rick Sader, Bruce Herman, Adam Robb, Tony Swartz, Erich Mietenkorte
Saxes - Josh Parrill, Adam Pelandini, Jim Hurson, Chris Hull, Jake Juhl
Trombones - Nick Maupoux, Tom McNair, Henry Sparks, Mark Young
Audio Editing - Nick Colletto
Video Editing - Tony Swartz
Watch online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnIg9-hN724.