It seems the more things change, the more they stay the same. Historians can only hope when the boundaries of human relations expand, they don’t contract quite as much.
Only time will tell how history will judge current events with its political and racial unrest, but one thing is clear. In order to know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been.
Congress passed Public Law 99-244 in 1986 designating February as “National Black (Afro-American) History Month,” and issued a proclamation calling on the people of the United States to observe Black History Month with the appropriate ceremonies and activities.
The city of Ellensburg stayed in step with that ideal, issuing its own proclamation, which included the following statement:
“Whereas, we recognize the African Americans who contributed to building our local community such as the first black settler, pioneer Frank M. Henson, a Civil War veteran who came to work in Kittitas County as a ranch hand in 1886 and became an integral part of the community; the congregation of the African Methodist Episcopal Church established in 1908;
“John Golden, a veteran of the Spanish American War’s 9th Calvary, baggage master at the Ellensburg Northern Pacific Railroad depot, and one of the first to integrate Washington state baseball in 1906; and Roslyn’s William Craven, Washington state’s first African American elected as mayor in 1975; and Whereas, the City of Ellensburg recognizes and honors the many African Americans residing herein who contribute to the strength and vibrancy of our diverse community.”
Kittitas County is not at a loss for Black pioneers:
• James Gratton: one of the first Black pioneers of Kittitas Valley.
• Jimmy Claxton: the first Black ballplayer to integrate professional baseball.
• James Shepperson: labor recruiter who brought more than 2,000 African Americans to Cascade coal mines.
• Sgt. John Golden: a Spanish American War veteran in the 9th Cavalry.
As Black Heritage Month comes to a close, local historian and Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer, who was instrumental in writing the city proclamation, was good enough to share her research on two women who were the first to come through the Ellensburg High School in the early 1920s.
Eunice Taylor and Alberta Shelby didn’t climb mountains or swim wide rivers, lead a movement or stand up and be counted in historical fashion. They were just two young girls living in a predominantly white society making their way during hard times prior to America’s Great Depression (1929-39).
“Eunice Taylor and Alberta Shelby were the first two African American students identified in the Klahiam, which is the Ellensburg Senior High School Yearbook,” Thayer sad. “The yearbook shows these young girls in 1920-21. It says they completed their education and graduated as seniors. They grew up during hard times leading to the Great Depression.”
There is no way of knowing what their experiences were in school or among their classmates. But the two Black girls in a sea of white faces in the yearbook seems to speak for itself. Eunice and Alberta lived on the edge of what was called the Restricted District at 402 South Main Street. The Restricted District once had residents of African American, Chinese, Japanese, and Native American decent.
In its heyday, the Restricted District was a three-block by seven-block district ranging from its eastern border on Pearl Street to Water to the west, from Third Avenue south to Manitoba and the railroad tracks. It was roughly bounded by the New York Café to the Cascade Lumber Mill, a former woolen mill.
Remnants of the former district are still visible, though their original purpose may have been lost to history. The small homes on Water and Capitol are some of the oldest structures in the neighborhood.
“There were also two young boys listed in the yearbook in 1931 — Eddie Robertson and Nathaniel Porter — that were related, cousins, I think. Nathaniel and Edward were involved in track and basketball and ended up going to Central Washington College of Education (Central Washington University),” Thayer said. “They were all raised by Namie Evans Taylor Robertson, who was the last reverend at the African Methodist Episcopal Church (at 404 S. Main).
“Namie, who was the reverend at the AME Church for 25 years, was their foster mother. They were all raised in the same household. I suspect they were all members of the AME congregation.”
Nathaniel and Eddie were also involved in drama at Central, including a 1936 production called “Unto Such Glory,” at the Little Theater at Barge Hall. It was well received, according to the student newspaper, The Campus Crier.
“This Little Theater program promises to be one of the outstanding dramatic events of the year,” the report said. “A cast of … players headed by Edward Robertson and Nathaniel Porter of the Normal School will present a South Carolina folk comedy, Unto Such Glory, written by one of America’s outstanding writers today — Paul Green.
“Green is the author of ‘The House of Connelly’, a Broadway success, and many other fine long and short plays.”
Not every story leads to a march to the White House steps, but each and every one has its place in the personal history of the community.
The city council approved on first reading an ordinance to create the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and is expected to pass it on second reading at Monday’s meeting. The idea being to create dialog and a connection between all facets of Ellensburg society to make the community more inclusive, moving forward.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum is currently working to place a permanent Civil War Union headstone for Frank M. Henson and the two other soldiers who rest next to him in the IOOF Cemetery — Frederick A. Stephens, 1829-1917; and James N. Ferguson, 1840-1918).