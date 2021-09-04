Support Local Journalism


The streets of Ellensburg were lined with people Saturday morning celebrating and enjoying the return of the Ellensburg Rodeo Parade.

Parade Chairperson, Claire Alderman, said she was excited to bring the fair back to Ellensburg after it and the rodeo were canceled last year.

“It’s nice to see everyone back out for the parade after 2020 not having one,” she said. “There is a lot of enthusiasm.”

The parade was kept simple and traditional this year, and was smaller than the usual Rodeo Parade, as a result of the pandemic and “people getting back into the swing of things.” Alderman said they had about 75 entries, hitting all the classics people can expect from the rodeo in Ellensburg such as floats, vehicles, clowns, marching bands and more horses than you could count.

“It was cool. I got some sweet treats and stuff,” said Miles Dickinson, who was at the parade with his mom.

This was Miles’ first time at the Ellensburg Parade. He and his mom, Megan, said they had a great time at the celebration, and probably liked the clowns the most. Megan Dickinson said she thought it was a “really special thing” that the Ellensburg community came together for events like this to unite.

“We had a really great turn out of entries, lots of variety. The crowd seemed to really enjoy all of the entries and the creativity of the floats,” Alderman said.

One of the classic entries for the parade is the Ellensburg High School Marching Band, which had been practicing marching around Ellensburg for the last two weeks. Band Director Warren Murray said they were all really excited to support the Ellensburg community and the rodeo, and it’s always great to be a part of a community event like this.

Another parade entry was Kachira Phillips and Makenzie Polser, the East Oregon Livestock Show Rodeo Queen and Princess. The two have been traveling around the region participating in parades, but this is the first time they have been to Ellensburg.

“It’s nice to have a change, something new, something big,” Phillips said.

The parade began at the corner of Alder Street and University Way, moving west down University to Pearl Street, where it marched south. At Second Avenue, the parade turned east, and then came back up Pine to Fifth Avenue, where it moved back west following the return route. The final entries of the parade were just leaving the starting line around the same time the first entries reached the finish.

“It was good as usual, we love the parade and watching the kids. Good variety but not enough horses this year,” said Larry Sharpe. “It used to be the horsiest parade in the world, but it’s still good, saw some beautiful horses. It’s a neat parade, good for Ellensburg. Gets everybody out.”

