Rumor has it Santa Claus is a Daily Record subscriber, so the elves in the newsroom decided to help him out in his busiest time of year by relaying some of the Christmas wishes children in Ellensburg have for him this year.
Dear Santa: I love you. I miss you. I want a Jack in the Box to scare my dad. Merry Christmas. Love, Stephanie and Sophia
Dear Santa: I have been good. I would like a Fuzzikins Dozy Dog please and thank you — Jenevieve
Dear Santa: 1. iPad by Apple so I can play Roblox. 2. LOL Car, it’s got a pool in the car. First LOL Car ever made. 3. LOL remix 2020 collector, plays music- Addisyn
Dear Santa: I have been good. I would like a grappling hook like Batman’s. Please and Thank you. — J
Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus: Thank you for all the presents you have gave me! I’m 7 and in 2nd grade now! And this year may I please have… Polaroid camera, Hatchamals and big Hatchamals, Hatchamal lands, a sparkley rainbow Kindle case, Judy Moody books, Magic Tree House books and Dr. Kitty Cat books, 3 pairs of friendship necklaces, Lego sets, washi tape, craft kits. Sincerely — Katie
For Santa: What I want for Christmas is LED lights and Ninjago set that comes with all the ninja mini figures and an iPhone 7 plus, and Nike shoes size 4 1/2. And I have been good this year. — Jonathan
Dear Santa: I hope you have been doing well. This year I would like Andres the Squishmallow dog, Maui the Squishmallow pineapple and a neon beach skateboard, light pink camera that can print photos, and some surprises, and the third floor to the Playmobil modern house. Thank you soooo much! Love, Jillian
Dear Santa: This Christmas I want you to give me toys and clothes and I’m one year old and give all the kids a gift and have a good Christmas. And I’ve been really good this year. I love you — Kailany
Dear Santa: I would like a jumbo slinky, big paper for drawing, Elf logo paper, a new sister and Pokemon stickers (10 pack) — Miles
Dear Santa: I would like these for Christmas, por favor. Una muñeca con ojos cerra y Abierto, panteones aka Rollerblades, Elsa doll. Te amo — Maria
Dear Santa: May I please have a new cat stuffy? Merry Christmas! Yours truly, Henry
Dear Santa: I want a skateboard and a phone and a working phone and big kid stuff. And a pretty phone case. Love — Carsyn
Dear Santa: I like you! I made a Christmas list: Star Wars, Harry Potter, our generation. Thank you — Olivia
Dear Santa: I like My Little Pony — Ellie
Dear Santa: I hope you like cookies. There is milk in the fridge. Hopefully you aren’t lactose intolerant because I am and it makes my tummy hurt. For Christmas I would like Oreos, necklaces, no more allergies (to dogs), Walmart or Amazon gift card, Monster (red or green). P.S. we don’t have a chimney but the door is unlocked always — Mikaela
For Santa: What I want for Christmas is a dress of Rapunzel, Rapunzel’s high heels and a real cat, a toy kitchen and a lot of slime. And I have been good this year. — Yoselin
Dear Santa: Can I have a crystal growing hedgehog please please please! Thank you! — Wyatt
Dear Santa: I have been good at 4 years old. I would like a bouncy toy and a toy truck carrier. Please and thank you. — Jacqueline