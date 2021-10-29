Barbara del Mar Robles

Barbara Robles, a candidate for Ellensburg City Council, has taken a position with the Ferndale School District in Ferndale (a city about 10 miles north of Bellingham) but has not withdrawn from the race for council.

“I am not withdrawing from the race, and I am still running for Ellensburg City Council; Position 3. I did accept a job with the Ferndale School District. Should the voters of the City of Ellensburg choose me as their city councilmember on Tuesday, I intend to fulfill my duties with both jobs, as long as I am legally allowed and physically able to do so,” Robles stated in an email.

Robles is running against Adam Winn for the Council 3 seat.

Robles, when contact by email Thursday night, said she met the residency requirement when filing for the office in May.

The requirement is stated in RCW 35A.12.030: “Eligibility to hold elective office” and the Ellensburg City Council declaration form, any person under a mayor-council plan will have to meet two requirements to be eligible for office: (1) be a registered voter of the city at the time of filing, and (2) that the candidate has been a resident of the city for at least 1 year preceding their election.”

The Ferndale School District website posting on Aug. 31, lists Robles as the new director of equity and inclusion for the district. She was previously the director of teacher academies at Central Washington University.

Robles did not respond to questions regarding whether she intends to commute or maintain a residence in the city of Ellensburg. Ellensburg is 198 miles from Ferndale.

VOTER REQUIREMENTS

To file for office in the city of Ellensburg, Robles had to meet Kittitas County’s requirement that she be a registered voter within the city of Ellensburg.

If Robles does not maintain her primary residence as Ellensburg, her voter registration could be challenged. Potentially, she would then not meet the county’s requirement for voter registry, and therefore the ability to hold elected office, in this county.

If elected Robles would face the council’s requirements. Under council rules, a member can have no more than three consecutive unexcused absences, with excess absences resulting in automatic forfeiture of office.

In 2019, the Ellensburg City Council updated its council attendance policy to allow remote attendance under limited circumstances. The circumstances speak to emergencies (fire, flood, earthquake), the need for the council as a whole to take action or the requirement that a vote be unanimous for approval.

CHALLENGES

There is a state RCW (29A.68.020) that allows a voter to challenge the qualifications of candidate or office holder. Among the causes for challenge is:

“Because the person whose right is being contested was not, at the time the person was declared elected, eligible to that office.”

That challenge would imply that the person would need to be first be elected. At that point, the position would be vacated and the council would appoint a replacement.

