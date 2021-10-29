Ellensburg City Council candidate takes job in Ferndale By MICHAEL GALLAGHER managing editor Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Robles, a candidate for Ellensburg City Council, has taken a position with the Ferndale School District in Ferndale (a city about 10 miles north of Bellingham) but has not withdrawn from the race for council.“I am not withdrawing from the race, and I am still running for Ellensburg City Council; Position 3. I did accept a job with the Ferndale School District. Should the voters of the City of Ellensburg choose me as their city councilmember on Tuesday, I intend to fulfill my duties with both jobs, as long as I am legally allowed and physically able to do so,” Robles stated in an email.Robles is running against Adam Winn for the Council 3 seat. Robles, when contact by email Thursday night, said she met the residency requirement when filing for the office in May.The requirement is stated in RCW 35A.12.030: “Eligibility to hold elective office” and the Ellensburg City Council declaration form, any person under a mayor-council plan will have to meet two requirements to be eligible for office: (1) be a registered voter of the city at the time of filing, and (2) that the candidate has been a resident of the city for at least 1 year preceding their election.”The Ferndale School District website posting on Aug. 31, lists Robles as the new director of equity and inclusion for the district. She was previously the director of teacher academies at Central Washington University.Robles did not respond to questions regarding whether she intends to commute or maintain a residence in the city of Ellensburg. Ellensburg is 198 miles from Ferndale.VOTER REQUIREMENTS To file for office in the city of Ellensburg, Robles had to meet Kittitas County’s requirement that she be a registered voter within the city of Ellensburg.If Robles does not maintain her primary residence as Ellensburg, her voter registration could be challenged. Potentially, she would then not meet the county’s requirement for voter registry, and therefore the ability to hold elected office, in this county.If elected Robles would face the council’s requirements. Under council rules, a member can have no more than three consecutive unexcused absences, with excess absences resulting in automatic forfeiture of office.In 2019, the Ellensburg City Council updated its council attendance policy to allow remote attendance under limited circumstances. The circumstances speak to emergencies (fire, flood, earthquake), the need for the council as a whole to take action or the requirement that a vote be unanimous for approval.CHALLENGESThere is a state RCW (29A.68.020) that allows a voter to challenge the qualifications of candidate or office holder. Among the causes for challenge is:“Because the person whose right is being contested was not, at the time the person was declared elected, eligible to that office.”That challenge would imply that the person would need to be first be elected. At that point, the position would be vacated and the council would appoint a replacement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardLetter: Traffic congestion at schools is the district's responsibilityDeath notice: Nancy L. SchneblyKulm, No. 20 Kittitas/Thorp football rally against 22nd-ranked Cle Elum-Roslyn on Senior Night Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter