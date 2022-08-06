Jamey Ayling

Ellensburg City Council hires Jamey Ayling as the city’s new Community Development Director

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg City Council made it official Monday night, hiring Jamey Ayling as the city’s new Community Development Director.

Ayling, who has 21 years of experience in both building and planning, served as the planning manager since February 2020.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com