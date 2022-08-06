Ellensburg City Council hires Jamey Ayling as the city’s new Community Development Director

The Ellensburg City Council made it official Monday night, hiring Jamey Ayling as the city’s new Community Development Director.
Ayling, who has 21 years of experience in both building and planning, served as the planning manager since February 2020.
“I’ve been in both facets, building and planning, but I have more experience on the planning side,” Ayling said. “As a department head, there’s obviously the supervision of the department.
“But there’s also pursuing different grants through the Department of Commerce. I will be writing documents like our Housing Action Plan. If there are any Community Development block grants pertaining to planning. I’ll be looking for funding for the projects and reshaping and making it more efficient for permitting.”
Ayling will be responsible for an eight-person department that does both planning and building.
The Grand Coulee native attended Central Washington University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in geography and a double minor in geology earth science and environmental studies.
Most of his career has been in Eastern Washington with 15 years at the city of Sunnyside, five as a community development supervisor.
“Working as the planning manager for the city since early 2020, Jamey has proven his commitment to serve the community with steadiness and excellence,” city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said. “He is intimately familiar with important development opportunities and challenges facing the community.
“Jamey’s background and skills allow him to hit the ground running on several important projects facing the department too.”
Ayling has had several leadership positions, including the director for the city of Sunnyside for five years.
“I have some goals as far as what we can do in terms of streamlining the permitting process. I want to not only attract new business. But I don’t want to forget about people that are here and made us what we are,” said Ayling, who replaces former City Community Development Director Kirsten Sackett, who resigned from the position in May.
“A lot of times it’s ‘What industry can we get in here and what’s new?’ But we need to remember how we got here and that’s important too.”
In other action, the city council authorized the city manager to sign the Affordable Housing Agreement with Stalder Interests, Inc. for the development of affordable housing on surplus parcels located at First Avenue and Pine Streets.
The city of Ellensburg is expected to grow at a rate of 2% each year for the next 20 years. To accommodate this level of growth, 333 new housing units will need to be built each year.
With rental vacancy rates of less than 1%, the city is already lacking in housing stock to meet current demands. The city council recognizes the importance of attainable housing in fostering a healthy and livable community.
To help address the local housing needs, the council identified two city-owned parcels on the corner of First Avenue and Pine Street surplus declaration for the development of affordable housing. The total estimated value of both properties is $292,297.13.
“It was a long road to get there, but we finally got to a point where council authorized the city manager to sign the agreement,” Ayling said. “We now have a valid agreement in place to have (Matt Stadler Inc.) build 57 units of affordable housing in three different buildings on those two parcels on the corner of First and Pine.
“I see it as an opportunity. It’s not the most attractive piece of property in town in its current state. But it has the potential to be an attractive area once the landscaping is done.”
As of 2018, there is an estimated 964 non-student households that are cost-burdened living in Ellensburg. The vast majority of cost-burdened households earn less than 80% of the area median income.
Given the strong housing market in Ellensburg and the extremely low vacancy rates, without some form of subsidy, the market is not likely to provide housing that is affordable to households earning less than 80% of the area median income.