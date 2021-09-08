Ellensburg City Council moves forward with Community Garden affordable housing project By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Ellensburg City Council took the next step at its meeting Tuesday night in developing the affordable housing project at the city-owned Community Garden property on First Avenue and Pine Street. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The discussion has been detailed and deliberate over the past seven months, but the Ellensburg City Council finally took the next step in developing the affordable housing project at the city-owned Community Garden property on First Avenue and Pine Street.The council authorized the mayor’s signature by 4-3 vote to sign the letter of award to Stalder Interests, and provide staff direction to initiate contract negotiations with Stalder Interests to build a three building, 57-unit housing project for people who make less than 60% area median income.“I think it was a good process. The people that lived in the neighborhood were heard. We’re still supporting a partnership between the private sector, the developer and the city,” said Mayor Bruce Tabb, who is also the Affordable Housing Commission chairman. “Now we’ll have 57 units that didn’t exist before. We know that there’s a need for affordable housing, and I think it’s important that people know this is not the last project the city is going to engage in.”The city received a “City Property Contribution for Affordable Housing” application from Stalder Interests on Feb. 17. Eligible uses of the property include affordable housing development proposals that serve residents earning 80% or less of the area median income.City staff will now coordinate with legal counsel to develop an affordable housing contract. The total fiscal impact to the city will be minimal for 2021, funding for affordable housing is included in the 2021 city budget. The combined valuation of these properties is $158,188.73 based on a 2019 comparison of other properties in the vicinity.“This is good. I think we’re moving forward with a project that doesn’t require city money, but still accomplishes the goal,” Tabb said. “The challenge is that you have a residential neighborhood going through a transition. You create the zoning and you create the development, and you want the development to support your downtown.”Over the course of the past several months, Stalder Interests was asked to provide several different options, including one building instead of three, as well as other floor plans and alternative proposals. In reviewing the five alternatives, the Affordable Housing Commission unanimously agreed to go with the initial proposal because multiple buildings soften the impact on the neighborhood in a sense of scale and open space as opposed to one large structure.Stalder Interests is not pursuing any local funding for this project; instead it will be applying for Section 221(d)(4) federal funds.ALLEY CLOSUREIn other news, starting today, the alley between Main and Water streets and Third and Fourth avenues is closed to through traffic for alley reconstruction work.The project is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. Due to the limited space in the alley, a closure will be required throughout the construction of this project.Toward the end of the two-week construction period, the contractor will be working on Fourth Avenue, between Main and Water streets to fix an area of road settling. The contractor will also repair the alley behind the Daily Record where there was a water main break earlier this summer.Tree trimming in the city starts on Monday. The city’s Light Department will trim trees and other vegetation in and around the city. A qualified utility contractor will trim trees and vegetation that could interfere with overhead lines.The work is necessary to minimize the likelihood of outages and safety hazards. There is no charge to customers for this service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter