It’s been a little over six months in the development, but the Ellensburg City Council approved on first reading to create Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commission to develop ideals on how to make the city more inclusive in its lifestyle.
The council has been identifying opportunities to move the forward since June and finally put into place an ordinance promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the through action, education and guidance.
“It’s a good thing and a direction that will be helpful to this community,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “I think it makes us a stronger community and makes us a better community.”
The timeline is expected to take a couple of months to put the commission in place. The ordinance will go before the council on second reading on March 1. Interested parties can apply online and the council is expected to have the appointments made by April 19.
During the council discussion, councilwoman Nancy Lillquist, who was on the fact-gathering subcommittee, clarified the commission is not affirmative action or affiliated with Black Lives Matter, but a way to make the community more inclusive and assist in working through issues discovered during the fact-gathering process.
“We received mixed messages from people and their personal interactions. This has nothing to do with Black Lives Matter and that organization,” she said. “This is for people to support people better. There is no connection of what we’re trying to do and the platform of a national organization.
“We are responding to the voices of people in Ellensburg. I think we all support the notion that we should treat each other with respect and that will help us to be a better community for all.”
The city council discussed the creation of an ad hoc committee to address Diversity, Equity and inclusion back in June with the proposal of considering three areas was initiated by Tabb.
1. Engaging the community
2. Making a lasting commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion; and, ensuring the city internalizes these principles. Council appointed a subcommittee on Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) comprised of Tabb, and council members Lillquist and Nancy Goodloe.
3. Continue discussions and utilizing input from diverse groups in town.
The IDE subcommittee chose a listening tour format, which was conducted from July to mid-October and consisted of 17 sessions with groups of people ranging from five to 25 participants from the African American, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, and white. People spoke of living in Ellensburg as members of the LGBTQ community, persons with disabilities, seniors, religious minorities and as persons of color.
No immediate fiscal impact is anticipated, according to city manager John Akers.
“Future programs or projects identified by the newly formed commission will be considered in the council’s normal budget, or supplemental budget process,” he said.