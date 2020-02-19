The end game is to help further mitigate flooding in West Ellensburg, provide the infrastructure for Whiskey Creek to be re-routed and create a new pedestrian trail.
It’s been an ongoing process and the Ellensburg City Council put a few more of the building blocks in place Tuesday night, approving Ordinance 4849 authorizing the issuance of Waterworks Utility System Revenue Bonds to pay for flood control improvements, including costs of the land acquisition.
The council also approved the acquisition of four parcels of land north of Enterprise Way, totaling 56 acres at a cost appraised at $2,806,000.
“This is an opportunity to move forward as quickly as we can,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “Realistically, I think the construction of the bridge (on Dolarway) will begin in 2021.
“What we’re doing is taking care of areas of the community that have flooded, so there is a sense of urgency. Long-term, it really does manage water flow, as well as manage all the pieces like walking trails.”
In 2014, the city received grant funding from the Department of Ecology to construct a setback levee along the Yakama Nation property line from Dolarway up to University Way. The levee alignment for that project wasn’t completed because they couldn’t negotiate easements and landowner agreements.
The decision in 2017 to shift the project east opened up several different options, including giving more flood plain/open space and the hydraulic modeling. The designs to construct the setback levee, contiguous flood swales and new fish passable 35-foot Dolarway Bridge.
The only thing left was the acquisition of the 56 acres north of Center Point Business Park. The Stormwater Utility has adequate funding in its biennial budget to cover the annual debt payment for the acquisition and construction of the project.
“We didn’t have to raise rates to do it. We’ll pull it out of the utility. It acquires the land that we’ll need for the fish and the setback levee,” said Public Works and Utilities director Jon Morrow. “We’ve been working on this for awhile, but this is really happening and we’re ready to go.”
The acquisition from Trust for Public Land will include four parcels 81613, 836133, 846133 and 096133, which includes senior water rights. According to city manager John Akers, the city anticipates a closing date of March 30.
The plan calls for going out to SEPA for comments after March and hopes to construct the new bridge on Dolarway summer of 2020. Flood swales and setback levee will be constructed 2021. But Akers believes it might take more time.
“We’re going to the property acquisition, but I don’t know exactly when the dirt’s going to move,” Akers said. “I would be surprised if we get to the actual construction this summer. There’s a fair amount of dirt that needs to be moved. It involves digging channelization for run-off. The material that is pulled out of the channelization will be moved.
“I think the University Way project (this summer) will move first because it’s fully funded.”
Kittitas County has committed funds towards the project in its annual budget.
In other action, city attorney and assistant city manager Terry Weiner introduced Aaron Reiman, who will serve as assistant city attorney. City Finance Director Jerica Pascoe introduced new planning manager Jamey Ayling.