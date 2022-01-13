Eleven candidates have shown interest in filling the Ellensburg City Council Position 7 that became available when Tristen Lamb stepped down to attend medical school.
The Council Position 7 expires on Dec. 31, 2023. However, the selected candidate will serve for the next year, then seek re-election if they wish to continue.
The 11 candidates must complete three steps to be considered for the appointment. Three-minute candidate introductions will be conducted at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. Written responses are due by Jan. 19 and the council will conduct 15-minute interviews with each before making its selection at a special meeting on Jan. 24.
Applicants for City Council Position 7 include:
Sarah Beauchamp, James Choe, David Hartless, Jean Marie Linhart, Jennifer Lubanski, Monica Miller, David Pena-Alfaro, Adriana Rios, Jeffrey St. John, Joshua D. Thompson, and Darren Wright.
The city council has asked for responses to the following questions prior to the Jan. 24 Special Meeting.
• Describe a time when you worked to come to a decision with a group/team that was divided on a topic or issue.
• Please tell us about the circumstances, your role, the outcome, and what you learned.
During the interview process each candidate will be asked five questions.
• If there was one project or area of emphasis you would like to see the City focus on over the next four years, what would it be and why?
• What would you propose the city do to increase public engagement in decision-making (such as commenting on plans, projects, priorities, and policy changes)?
• What do you think the city's role can be in addressing economic development, affordable housing, and building an inclusive community? You may respond to all three areas, or address the one that is most important to you.
• The community is deeply divided about a hypothetical issue of importance to Ellensburg’s future. Describe how you would go about deciding how to vote.
• Council formed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. What do you see as the value of the DEI Commission? What do you believe the DEI Commission can accomplish for the Ellensburg community?