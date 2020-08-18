It might have been a digital Zoom meeting, but it was clear through voice infliction there was some serious finger pointing going on at Monday night’s Ellensburg City Council discussion as how to move forward on the council’s proposal to the street painting of Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue.
Public input included everything from what does the church say, to does the council even know what Black Lives Matter even means? One thanked the council for listening to the people before acting, others talked about being disrespected while they protest on Fifth Avenue. One called for more information on Black history in Ellensburg, another suggested the council members come stand with protesters that have been out there for 72 days.
The emotions were heavy, the ideals splintered, but the council patiently listened to it all before following Councilwoman Stacey Engel’s motion to rescind the proposal to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” onto the street near the Ellensburg City Hall.
The motion passed 6-1 with Councilwoman Tristen Lamb voting against. The council maintained its ideal that their interpretation of BLM was that we are all-in-this-together, a phrase that suggests all races should join hands and stand together against racism. The sentiment that comes from a good place, Mayor Bruce Tabb said.
“I’m confused, our proposal was never about Black Lives Matter the organization. You watch the NBA and they all have the BLM patch on their jerseys,” Tabb said. “It’s not about supporting the organization, but the African-American people in their struggle. We will be visiting with Native Americans and other groups to see what we can do as a council.
“I think we as a community can do better. We need to do better to be more inclusive with all factions of the community.”
The council maintained its interpretation is that Black Lives Matter is an anthem, a slogan, a hashtag, and a straightforward statement of fact.
During the discussion, Councilwoman Lamb voiced the opinion that the city still needs to connect with the African-American community in a stronger way than just celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We need something more that says we’re willing to change,” she said. “In Ellensburg, dramatic change is needed to address some of our citizens who are disappointed and heartbroken over some of the comments that have come up.
“This community is painfully divided right now. I vote in opposition of this motion, because I’m in support of Black Americans during a very painful time in American history. What we originally proposed was in support of making changes in this country.”
In that original proposal, the council asked city attorney Terry Weiner to investigate different legal issues that could come from such an action. Weiner did not have a formal proposal Monday night, but did state there were serious threats of litigation in various emails that were received by council members and that was concerning for the governing body.
“I believe this motion (to rescind) is the right thing to do,” Councilwoman Mary Morgan said. “I believe it’s the only way to move forward. All of us have failed the Black community, the Native Americans and others. This entire conversation was all about the Black community and I feel we have failed miserably.
“We are not all one person with only one idea. I believe city government has a responsibility to manage better than we have, so I am voting to rescind the proposal and come up with something better.”
The general thought was to come up with something better than words in the street, whether it is a public mural, involving the Ellensburg Arts Commission, or renaming a park or something that does not divide a community that was clearly up in arms Monday night.
As a result, the council formed a sub-committee, including Tristen Lamb, Stacey Engle and David Miller to explore other options and report back at the Sept. 21 meeting.
“This sub-committee is necessary in moving the project forward,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “We can always layer what we’d like to incorporate onto the base proposal.”
Council David Miller added, “I want to thank other people on weighing in on the issue,” he said. “I want everyone to know that we do listen. We might not always agree, but we do listen. As the mayor said, we are addressing a public issue and one I’ve never seen quite like before. I would like to thank everyone speaking their mind tonight. I think that is a good thing.”
The council has also formulated another sub-committee consisting of Mayor Tabb and councilwomen Nancy Goodloe and Nancy Lillquest to reach out to the Black, Hispanic and LGBT communities to create a dialog as how to move forward with a more inclusive society.