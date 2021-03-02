The timeline is still a work in progress, but the Ellensburg City Council did pass on second reading to formulate a seven-person Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission at Monday night’s council meeting.
The ordinance stipulates at least five members must reside in Ellensburg, with one at-large that can come from the county, as well as one, non-voting city council member, serving as the chairman. All seven must live in Kittitas County.
Mayor Bruce Tabb said an application will be on the city’s website as soon as possible. Staff will collect the applications throughout March. The council is expected to discuss and narrow the field in April and hopefully have the commission in place by the end of April.
Councilwoman Stacey Engel clarified the council’s stance on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and its responsibilities.
“This commission will not determine policy,” Engel said. “This group will have no authority to create resolutions. It will be a group of volunteers from within the city and county that will provide recommendations to the council.
“I would compare it to the parks and recreation commission, which provides recommendations to help us be more aware of specific issues. It’s just a group of volunteers that will advise the council on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
In that portion of the council discussion, Tabb said the commission’s decision-making process does not affect anyone’s freedoms.
“I would second Stacey’s clarifications,” he said. “We need to do better. We need to listen to each other and we do need to figure out how we can bridge the gap with conversations in a positive way and support each other. This is a beginning to that conversation.”
The Ellensburg City Council began discussions about forming a DEI commission at the June 15, 2020 meeting. A listening tour was conducted from July to mid-October and consisted of 17 sessions with groups of people ranging from five-to-25 participants from the African American, Asian, Indigenous, and Latinx communities. It also met with people who spoke of living in Ellensburg as members of the LGBTQ community, persons with disabilities, seniors, and religious affiliations.
When the listening tour wrapped up, the council subcommittee developed a final report and made recommendations on how Ellensburg can become a stronger community in the future by being more inclusive, welcoming a more diverse population, and structuring more equitable systems so that residents can reach their potential. Council reviewed the subcommittee report and directed staff to move forward with the necessary legislation to form a DEI Commission.
Council approved first reading with an amendment clarifying the residency requirements in Section 1.88.020 (A) of the ordinance. At Council’s Feb. 16 meeting, the ordinance was approved on first reading with an amendment clarifying the residency requirements in Section 1.88.020 (A) of the ordinance.
No immediate fiscal impact is anticipated, Tabb said. Future programs or projects identified by the newly formed commission will be considered in the council’s normal budget, or supplemental budget process.
In other action, the city council approved Ordinance No. 4560 on first reading, authorizing the issuance of the 2010 Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $2,935,000.
The city is authorized to refund the outstanding Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds 2010, (the “2010 Bonds”) in order to achieve a debt service savings over the remaining life of the bonds.
The 2010 Bonds were originally issued to pay the costs of various capital projects and to pay cost of issuance. In the 2010 Bond Ordinance, the City reserved the right to redeem the 2010 Bonds prior to their maturity at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount to be redeemed.
The 2010 Bonds currently outstanding in the aggregate principal amount of $1,675,000 mature in the years 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2030 and bear interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 5%.
The council also appointed Gwen Budnik to the Arts Council. Budnik is a retired, former marketing and communications specialist for 25 years in private sector, who has worked 25 years as an artist in the medium of mosaics with tile, glass and stone.