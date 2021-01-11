Ellensburg city manager John Akers is retiring and his final day on the job will be on May 5.
Akers, a 29-year city staffer, was appointed to the city manager’s position in 2014 and been involved in a number of projects over that seven-year span. It’s time to focus on other projects said Akers, who joined the City of Ellensburg as a Public Works Engineer in 1992 and was appointed as the Public Works Director in 1998.
“When I took this job back in 2014, I told the mayor I would do it for five years. I was planning at that time to retire after five years. Five years turned into seven years. I haven’t had a lot of fun the past 12 months and it just seemed like the right time,” he said.
The move from managing the city’s streets set up a successful run as the city manager, Mayor Bruce Tabb said.
“He’s been in the community for a long time. He understands and knows the community and he’s worked really hard to make it a better place,” Tabb said.
Akers served as the interim city manager, before taking over for longtime city manager Ted Barkley left for a new job in Montana in 2014.
“When I first moved here, Water Street was a two-lane, chip sealed roadway with no sidewalks or signals, no amenities of any kind,” recalled Akers. “Mountain View Avenue was the same way.
“There have been an awful lot of good things that have happened. The town doesn’t look anything like it did when I moved here 29 years ago. There’s things that you forget about at the time, but I’ve had a good staff and we’ve come a long ways.”
One of the projects he’s particularly proud of is the Police Department remodel, said Akers, who is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Washington, and maintains membership in the Washington City/County Management Association.
“We basically took the building that had previously housed the fire and police departments and remodeled it for police department only,” said Akers, who has served on the Board of Directors of the Washington State Chapter of the American Public Works Association, and the State Transportation Improvement Board.
Selling the historic Geddis Building to a group called MJSS for $1.2 million, finally purchasing the Downtown Park and expanding the city’s trail system are a few more projects Akers calls a good piece of work during his tenure.
The replacement process is already in the works, Tabb said. The committee expects to interview 10 to 15 applicants with a hire target date sometime in March.
“It will be a national search for the best possible candidate,” he said. “It is possible there could be someone in-house, but we have a search firm in place and will open it up.
“We expect it to be a fairly quick process and we hope to have it filled relatively soon.