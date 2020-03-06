Sometimes you can’t judge a book by its cover. In the case of a local wine, however, buyers can let the label do the talking.
The Ellensburg Collection wine series made by St. Hilaire Cellars recently won the Best Label Series for creativity in the 2020 World Wine Championships’ Packaging Competition. According to the Beverage Testing Institute, who puts on the competition, entries from around the world are judged by retail and on-premises buyers for creativity, graphic design, form, style and innovation.
The series, which is available at Super 1 Foods hosts art that includes the historic Davidson Block downtown, as well as images that invoke memories of historic rodeo events and agricultural activity within the county. The labels on the back of each bottle describe a historical background of the city. Multiple varietals of both red and white wines are included in the collection, which is sold at a price point of approximately $10 per bottle.
St. Hilaire owner Gary Jackson said the collection has been produced for approximately four years and is part of a broader series he produces for Rosauers stores throughout Eastern Washington. Having an extensive background in graphic design and being the author of multiple history books, he created the labels and penned the history on the back on his own.
The label, however, is not the only component of the bottle that has won awards. The wine inside many of the bottles has won their own awards as well. The premium red blend, Jackson’s favorite in the line has won two gold medals, with other reds in the line winning both gold and silver medals at competition. In the white category, Jackson said the Pinot Gris scored 89 points with the Beverage Testing Institute and garnered their “best buy” rating.
“Only 5% of all wines entered in this contest get best buy,” he said. “What they do is they taste the wine with their panel and assign points to it. After they’ve done that, they look at the price point. Best buy means this is an extraordinary wine for the money.”
At the price point he sells his wines at, Jackson said he is proud of the awards he gets because he said he is often competing against wines that sell for exponentially higher prices than his.
“We’re competing against $50 and $100 wines,” he said. “The people that typically enter these contests are boutique wineries and we’re beating them.”
Due to the quality and price point, Jackson said the wines have proven to be wildly popular with drinkers. He said the line sells very well across all the Rosauers stores in Eastern Washington.
“At any given store, we are near the top all sales of wine in the Washington mid-tier category,” he said. “We are head to head with Ste. Michelle and all of them. We beat them a lot of times.”
Jackson sources his grapes primarily from the Red Mountain, Ancient Lakes and Mattawa areas and produces the wine at his facility in West Richland, but don’t expect to find it on a tourist map.
“There’s no tasting room, no visitors,” he said. “It’s strictly a winery that was built for me to produce my wine.
Jackson, who has been making wine for 28 years said his favorite part of the industry is being able to get out in communities like Ellensburg and interact with different organizations. He is highly active in fundraising throughout the state and bottles of his wine are often seen at fundraisers and charitable events. Beyond the Ellensburg Collection, he produces wine for Brix Wine Bar & Restaurant and is working on creating a private label brand for Hotel Windrow. He has also begun a line called “Paw Prints” that donates money from the sales to scholarships for students at Central Washington University.
“This is fun for me,” he said. “It’s really satisfying to see that my vision and my love of doing this type of thing actually does good things, especially for communities and charities. It’s really interesting what you can do with a couple bottles of wine for a charity and make a real difference in that charity.”