The Ellensburg Community Clothing Center has been providing used clothing to people in need since 1971. Now it needs a little help of its own.
They will be replacing the outside clothing bin at the distribution center in the alleyway at the Annex building behind the Ellensburg United Methodist Church, 210 N. Ruby St., to secure contributions.
“We’ve had instances where people pulling items out. Once clothing gets out, it becomes unusable. So, we’re looking to make it more secure,” said clothing bank volunteer John Mounsey. “The new bin is a little over $2,000, so we’re looking for people that might want to chip in and help with expenses.”
The Ellensburg Community Clothing Center (ECCC) which has been around for almost 50 years provides a service to many local families. Ellensburg United Methodist Church provides space, utilities and many of the staff for the center.
“Over time a lot of clothes pass through the donation bin and it has seen better days. It has deteriorated to the point that it is a safety hazard,” Mounsey said.
With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, only four people at a time are allowed inside the clothing center, which is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Families can pick up 10 items of clothing per person per month.
Items range from winter coats during the appropriate months to hats, ties and shoes for both adults and children. The magnitude of clothing given out is impressive: so far in 2019, the center has distributed over 10,000 pieces of clothing as well as over 150 winter coats.
“We had to shut down in March, but we reopened in July to the new COVID-19 guidelines,” Program coordinator Peggy Beales said. “We can only have four people at a time. They need to wear masks and keep social distancing.
“It’s pretty much the same rules except for the COVID-19 guidelines.”
The center works with other clothing banks in the county to share and distribute clothing when the other locations are in need. They have as many as 30 volunteers, but anyone with free time can contact Beal for volunteer service.