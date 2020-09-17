A story about what women had to overcome through the suffrage movement, had to overcome its own obstacles to make its way to an Ellensburg radio audience, but “Quilters: The Quiet Courage of Womanhood on the American Frontier” is ready for opening night on the Ellensburg Community Radio on Saturday.
“Quilters” is a tribute to the pioneer women of the American West, based on true events of what it was like to be a woman on the American Frontier. The five-member cast, 40-minute production also pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage and the women’s right to vote.
COVID WORLD
The 21st century production of a 19th century piece of work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic made bringing the storyline to life three times more difficult director Kelle Dvorak Vandenberg. But all the world love a challenge and the cast and crew rose to the occasion.
“When you are going through dress rehearsal and the actors aren’t able to pick up on each other’s energy because of the lack of connectivity, it becomes very distant. So, we had to really work to overcome that,” Dvorak Vandenberg said. “We have a tremendous cast that went above and beyond working together to not only make sure everyone had something to play upon, but they were so true to the storyline and the words in the script. So, it was a phenomenal experience.”
CELEBRATION
“Quilters” was originally developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre company as a celebration of American womanhood. It became a record-setting regional theatre success before its presentations on Broadway and at the Edinburgh Festival.
It is the story of a pioneer woman and her six daughters. “Quilters” blends a series of interrelated scenes into a rich mosaic that captures the beauty, the terror and joy, along with the harsh challenge and rewards of frontier life.
CAST AND CREW
The five-woman cast consists of Judy Sanders, Liz Whitaker, Emily Jacobs, Grace Dvorak Vandenberg and Anneliese Childress. The crew features producer and director Kelle Dvorak Vandenberg, musical director Jan Jaffee, sound engineer Dan Shriner, production manager Kearsten Weeks and publicity manager Linda Warren.
“Production was fascinating from a disciplinary standpoint. We had to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations and there were people coming and going,” Dvorak Vandenberg said. “Normally this would be a 10-person cast, but we opted to scale it back so we could double-cast the show. We were able to all be in the same room for the first time when we recorded the final show.
“It was very complicated musically and it was challenging to scale it back for a smaller cast. Jan Jaffee was amazing in coming up with an unplugged version of the music. Jan was unbelievable and really helped bring out the music and the singing. I am so pleased and this would be nothing without the work that she did.”
WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE
With 2020 being the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and women’s right to vote. This production ties into the movement and 100 years of women’s history.
“A lot of people don’t realize the Women’s Suffrage Movement got its start with the meeting at Seneca Falls, New York, and set the wheels of women’s suffrage in motion right here in America,” Dvorak Vandenberg said. “I don’t want the Suffrage Celebration to get lost in what’s going on with the COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter in so many important battles that we’re dealing with now.
“I really wanted to keep something for the right to vote, so Judy and I got together and we adapted the original script for radio theater.”
For more information on ECR programming visit eburgradio.org.