The pandemic is finally loosening its grip on the live music scene and artists are starting to get out and play for small groups of people again, and not a moment too soon with fans chomping at the bit to hear their favorite musicians lay it down live.
The Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Stage is picking up steam broadcasting local musicians in an acoustic setting in the 420 Building. Up until now, the audience has been out there somewhere on the internet, but board member Mollie Edson has moved the concert series to Thursday nights and they’ll pump the sound downstairs for Pretty Fair Beer customers.
“There will be up to 15 people allowed upstairs, mostly musicians friends and crew. But I think it will give the musician’s a better vibe playing in front of people,” Edson said.
The first Thursday (April 22) gig will feature Roslyn singer/song writer Micah Jabez Heflen, known throughout the Pacific Northwest as Micah J.
“I’m looking forward to this. I played for ECR years ago and really enjoyed it,” said Micah J, who is the lead singer/song writer, guitarist and pianist for the trio Dynamite Supreme. “There are a lot more freedoms when I’m playing by myself. I know over 400 songs, where the band has 60 in its repertoire.
“I’ve played in front of 6,000, but I look forward to small audiences. I tend to get more nervous in front of small audience than I am a bigger ones because it’s a lot more intimate and they’re paying more attention.”
The radio audience reaches out across the valley through the internet, but this will be the first Tiny Stage show that will include customers downstairs and should give the musicians a better audience energy and Micah J knows how to work a room.
The 34-year-old from Roslyn writes and plays music every day and has stayed focused and professional through the pandemic slowdown. Lately, he’s played a few live shows here and there. It helps getting out more, if not for his own spirit than anything else. One good thing with the time in quarantine, it has given him a chance to write songs and work some things out.
“I’ve been writing every day and have a bunch of new songs I hope to play (next Thursday). I’ll probably play some of my favorite covers like ‘Layla,’ or ‘What’s Going On?’ maybe ‘Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone,’” he said.
“But I have some new songs like ‘Wonderful World,’ and a song called ‘Fantasy,’”
He’s made it to the second round of the reality talent contest “American Idol” in San Francisco (2013), auditioned for “America’s Got Talent,” did a little recording with Ellensburg guitarist Al Kaatz, who toured with Bonnie Bramlett and Bo Diddley.
He’s played the Paragon Restaurant & Bar in Seattle, Swiftwater Cellars in Suncadia, The Hotel Interurban in Tukwila and appeared on the Unplugged Sundays Series at the Cornerstone Pie in Ellensburg.
Now, he’ll treat the radio audience to its first sense of live music and brighter days to come when he takes the Tiny Stage in the 420 Building.