“God Save the Queen” has served as a royal anthem in certain Commonwealth realms for generations. Pop stars across Britain have used it like marching orders, igniting national pride and stirring up the masses at live performances for years.
Ellensburg Community Radio has taken a page from Great Britain’s songbook. Not “God Save the Queen,” as it were, but a three-minute address by Queen Elizabeth II, which it plays daily as a source of inspiration during the global pandemic.
“We don’t have a president that seems to give us any type of direction or a consoling message. So, we run this clip by the Queen that’s three minutes of this incredibly lovely speech thanking every worker for staying home, although times are bad it will get better, that sort of thing,” ECR board member Mollie Edson said. “At least somebody gets it, you know? We started playing it at 7 in the morning and again in 10 at the evening just to be supportive during these times.”
Listeners have told ERC they look forward to hearing her each night before going to bed or first thing in the morning to remind them of the responsibility in limiting the spread of this virus, Edson said.
The clip is the brainchild of show host Paul Dunn, whose show “Tea Time” airs twice a week. Dunn is originally from Leicester, England and got the idea for his show by checking in back home every now and then.
“I’ve been keeping an eye on what’s been going on back home and came across the Queen’s speech. I thought, ‘Why not?’ I’ll just include this clip and put into my show,” Dun said. “When people started responding and emailing me saying how much they liked the clip, it was surprising.”
Ellensburg Community Radio has taken its role to provide uplifting and information to the community very seriously, Edson said. It provides COVID-19 reports from Dr. Mark Larsen to the line-up, and adds a lighthearted break in the day with “Jokes with Jerry”, as well as read aloud books. Because there are no Buskers playing at the Farmers Market, the community radio has been providing music.
“We have bolstered the sound system on Pine Street and started playing Ellensburg Community Radio during Farmers Markets,” Edson said. “We’re doing a lot of stuff.
“We have a brand-new radio drama called ‘Quilters’ that we just paid our royalties for and that’s coming up in November. It was on Broadway and it’s in conjunction with the Women’s Suffrage and the 100th year of the women’s right to vote. People are trying out now, so we’re working on stuff to air during the pandemic.”
But the thing that’s resonated most with listeners is playing this three-minute clip with the Queen of England twice a day with her message that is empathetic, historical and most of all uplifting.
“My show, Tea Time, is on Saturday’s at 6 p.m. and I’ve been doing it awhile,” Dunn said. “Growing up in Leicester I had different influences, so I’ve been able to stay connected to England.
“I’ve been here for four years and I came over with 15 records in a record box. I now have what I would think is 400 records. I just go around Old Skools, the market and record shops to see what’s out there. I am a vinyl man. But this bit with the Queen is rather surprising how many people like it.”