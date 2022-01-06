top story Ellensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inches By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 You can't keep a good 12 down. This young Seahawks fan trudged his way along the snow covered sidewalk along Okanagan Street after overnight snowfall reached 12 to 18 inches in Ellensburg and more in various parts of KIttitas County. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record It was a bit of a snowglobe scene as snow fell heavily in Ellensburg Thursday morning. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record A man with a snowblower clears the sidewalk on Pearl Street Thursday morning in Ellensburg. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record Residents along Okanagan Street began to dig out on Thursday after overnight snows dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inches. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record With blowing and drifting conditions, coupled with an estimated 12 to 18 inches of snowfall overnight, this car parked in front of the house on the corner of 11th and Okanagan looks like an igloo. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Overnight snowfall was estimated at 12 to 18 inches around Ellensburg. With wind and drifting conditions, vehicles parked along 11th Avenue were totally covered. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The city of Ellensburg received 12 to 18 inches of snow overnight, making travel difficult. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Snowfall was estimated from 12 to 18 inches overnight in the city of Ellensburg. Residents on Okanagan Street began to dig out on Thursday morning. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record A home owner on 11th Avenue shovels snow from his rooftop on Thursday afternoon after overnight snowfall was estimated from 12 to 18 inches in the city of Ellensburg and more in various locations around Kittitas County. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record It was not really cycling weather in Ellensburg Thursday morning as snow piled up on every surface. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record Snow was deep throughout Ellensburg Thursday morning, including in the center of downtown at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record Kittitas County residents awoke Thursday to find their cars buried deep in snow. This scene is along East Second Avenue in Ellensburg. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Ellensburg crews have been out since midnight on Thursday trying to play catch up to the winter storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inches in the city and larger amounts at various locations around Kittitas County.Crews began with primary priority routes — Main Street, Water, University, Canyon, Mountain View etc. — to create viable traffic flow. City officials are recommending to keep travel to necessity only until they can make the necessary clearances with equipment.“We’ve gotten through the primary routes pretty much,” Assistant Public Works Director Mike Helgeson said at 1:15 p.m. “We’ve plowed snow to the center of some routes because there is no room for snow storage. We’ll go back and remove those berms at midnight, but several of the roads are passable right now.” The city also has three private contractors running graders to assist with the residential areas and secondary routes. Where crews have been careful not to run a berm behind driveways or parking lot entranceways, with the snowfall as plentiful as it has been with this storm, it might be unavoidable for the time being, Helgeson said.“We wanted to make sure that we have as many as the primary roads as we can passable. Secondary routes are other well-traveled roads and residential is third,” he said.“We’re trying to get the message out that it might be a while before we get to the residential streets. But we can only do what we can do. We’ve been out since midnight and we’ll continue around the clock.”There is currently a 30% chance of rain and possibly more snow on Friday. But Helgeson said right now, the forecast is favorable and could allow his crews to punch a hole and allow additional traffic flow. “If we didn’t get another inch of snow, we’re still looking at another 36 to 48 hours before we get every street in town cleared,” Helgeson said. “We have a crew out right now trying to push as many of the zones as possible.“We’ve divided the city into six zones. We started with the primary and secondary routes in the first zone before we move on to the other residential areas. At midnight, we’re going to pull off of that and start removing the center berms from the downtown corridor. It will be picked up with a snowblower. Then we’ll get back to clearing the residential zones as quickly as we can.”City Hall is open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited staffing.The Hal Holmes Community Center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for warming.The Ellensburg Public Library, Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool & Fitness Center, Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center, Ellensburg Adult Activity Center, and Stan Bassett Youth Center are all be closed today.Central Transit services are also suspended for the day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCity council appoints Nancy Lillquist as mayorDec. 29 blotter Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter