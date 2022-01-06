Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


City of Ellensburg crews have been out since midnight on Thursday trying to play catch up to the winter storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inches in the city and larger amounts at various locations around Kittitas County.

Crews began with primary priority routes — Main Street, Water, University, Canyon, Mountain View etc. — to create viable traffic flow. City officials are recommending to keep travel to necessity only until they can make the necessary clearances with equipment.

“We’ve gotten through the primary routes pretty much,” Assistant Public Works Director Mike Helgeson said at 1:15 p.m. “We’ve plowed snow to the center of some routes because there is no room for snow storage. We’ll go back and remove those berms at midnight, but several of the roads are passable right now.”

The city also has three private contractors running graders to assist with the residential areas and secondary routes. Where crews have been careful not to run a berm behind driveways or parking lot entranceways, with the snowfall as plentiful as it has been with this storm, it might be unavoidable for the time being, Helgeson said.

“We wanted to make sure that we have as many as the primary roads as we can passable. Secondary routes are other well-traveled roads and residential is third,” he said.

“We’re trying to get the message out that it might be a while before we get to the residential streets. But we can only do what we can do. We’ve been out since midnight and we’ll continue around the clock.”

There is currently a 30% chance of rain and possibly more snow on Friday. But Helgeson said right now, the forecast is favorable and could allow his crews to punch a hole and allow additional traffic flow.

“If we didn’t get another inch of snow, we’re still looking at another 36 to 48 hours before we get every street in town cleared,” Helgeson said. “We have a crew out right now trying to push as many of the zones as possible.

“We’ve divided the city into six zones. We started with the primary and secondary routes in the first zone before we move on to the other residential areas. At midnight, we’re going to pull off of that and start removing the center berms from the downtown corridor. It will be picked up with a snowblower. Then we’ll get back to clearing the residential zones as quickly as we can.”

City Hall is open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited staffing.

The Hal Holmes Community Center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for warming.

The Ellensburg Public Library, Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool & Fitness Center, Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center, Ellensburg Adult Activity Center, and Stan Bassett Youth Center are all be closed today.

Central Transit services are also suspended for the day.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.