Up until a couple of weeks ago, distilleries making hand sanitizer wasn’t even legal. Now businesses like the Ellensburg Distillery have proven to be a real saving grace with national brands in short supply and gone from shelves as fast as it goes on.
Owner Ralph Bullock stepped back from making that signature Amethyst Gin with a hint of farm-grown lavender the Ellensburg Distillery is known for to help his community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The local distillery jumped into the fray on April 1, using local Whole Health Pharmacy, 800 S. Pearl St., Suite 1, as his main distributor.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
“It’s been unbelievable. I can’t keep it in stock since Day 1. It’s been gallons and gallons and gallons,” said Whole Health co-owner Clint Knight. “Ralph is going above and beyond. He’s definitely not making a ton of money. He should probably be charging more for as much work as he’s putting into it — working all night getting it bottled, labeled and distributed.
“Ralph is really something and deserves credit for doing what he can for this community.”
Bullock initially made a 270-gallon batch, which is now down to 40 gallons.
“I would have thought the big boys would start making the product again, but I was reading a story in the Seattle Times this morning saying hand sanitizer is going to be hard to come by for quite some time,” said Bullock, who has lived in Ellensburg since 2004. “We’ve pretty much got Ellensburg covered. We’ve shipped to the KVH operation center.
WHOLE HEALTH PHARMACY
“The Whole Health Pharmacy has been awesome,” Bullock said. “I don’t have time to serve as a local distributor. We’ve been taking deliveries every day to them since the first of April. Last night, they burned through everything I brought, so I took them out another 100 six-ounce spray bottles. We ended up running out of bottles, so now were doing quarts and I took them 26-quart bottles.”
Knight confirmed, “I bought $1,000 worth of product and I’m almost gone already.”
Bullock’s wife, Debbie Borrin, is part of the operation and has been handing all of the bottling orders, which is starting to become short in supply. They managed to order a shipment of bottles, but it won’t be here for another week. They have the supply, but what to put it in is rapidly becoming an issue.
“We were putting them in our Wildcat White Moonshine bottles, but I’m out of those,” Bullock said with a laugh. “It may come down to people providing their own bottle, but I’m trying to avoid that. We’re not set up to have a bunch of people out here at the distillery. So, we’ll hold off on the drive through for right now.”
IN DEMAND
Data from market research firm Nielsen shows U.S. sales for hand sanitizer jumped 239 percent from a year earlier in the four weeks ending March 28.
Bullock’s just a community guy, he says, trying to do his part to help Ellensburg get through the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the distillery started out as more of a hobby. He has been a professional painter since 1975, manufactures machinery and has done a little construction work for private contractors from time to time.
“I take some pride in helping out. Obviously, I have to make a little bit of money so I can pay my bills. But this is something I can do for the community,” Bullock said. “The distillery started as a hobby and has developed into a full-time business.
“We were the second craft distillery in the state (2008) and still real tiny. Two years ago, we got into a high-end steakhouse called Mastro’s Steakhouse in California. A year ago, they put us on their menu in all their restaurants across the nation. So, little by little we’re making progress.”
BUSINESS CLIMATE
It’s a tough business climate now days, but an Ellensburg businessman and his distillery are making a difference. And of course, the label does say, “Not safe for consumption.”
For the products the Ellensburg Distillery does have for human consumption, visit http://www.kittitasvalleyvintners.org/ellensburg-distillery.html.