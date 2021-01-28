Recently hired Ellensburg Downtown Association director Karin Green has a way of making everyone feel comfortable and that connection led to good things, interim director Trip Muldrow said.
The search for the new EDA director is over. The search committee made its recommendation to the board and the offer was made on Tuesday. Green is expected to start on Monday.
“Karin brings a combination of private sector experience as a café, coffee shop and gallery owner with nonprofit experience and corporate experience,” Muldrow said. “It’s a really good match because as a prior small business owner she really understands what it takes to run a business.”
The search began Nov. 5. It included 14 applicants, which was narrowed to four finalists before the decision was made.
“I put out my feelers and when Ellensburg popped up, there was no way I could pass up this opportunity. It’s just perfect for me,” Green said. “I’ve been a business owner myself, so I understand how they need advocates in their corner. I have a variety if different experience in terms of what I’ve done in the past.
“I worked for the Seattle Symphony. I worked for Microsoft. I was there when they introduced Windows 95. So, I have that wide spectrum of experiences I can draw on for a wide variety of business owners.”
She inherits a 90% occupancy rate in the historical downtown district with just 10 ground floor vacancies. Part of her job will be to see what can be done to fill those spaces as well as develop a partnership existing ownership.
“The first thing I intend to do is meet the people I will be working with, whether it’s the business owners or the city council. Being visible important and I want to make my presence felt.
“Coming in during the COVID-19 will present some challenges. But I want to help people think outside of the box in keeping their businesses afloat during these strange times.”
She will hit the ground running having been offered the job on Tuesday and expected to start on the following Monday. But she feels she will get up to speed quickly.
“She really expressed an interest to be in a community like ours and how appealing Ellensburg was to her,” Muldrow said. “Her mission is to support the needs of the downtown and make it a more vibrant place. The businesses are the building block to that.
“She’ll be able to provide a programming for the public to interact with the district.”
Green toured the downtown on Jan. 22 and liked what she saw, she said.
“Right now, I think it’s talking with business owners about what are their needs are and how to get there. I did a tour of downtown and saw a few storefronts that weren’t occupied. So, I intend to reach out to the greater community and see if we can’t bridge some of those gaps to find out what’s going on and how we can fill those.
“We want to explore the different options to see if we can’t get people to come in and set up shop in Ellensburg.”