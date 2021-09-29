Ellensburg Downtown Association hires new executive director By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email New Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Brenda DeVore. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. As business leaders continue to address economic issues in the pandemic world, the Ellensburg Downtown Association took a step forward with the hiring of new executive director Brenda DeVore.DeVore replaces Karin Green, who stepped down to address an illness in the family."In the end, it was Brenda's strong sense of community engagement, economic development and previous Main Street America experience that set her apart," EDA board president Kelle Vandenberg said. "She has been involved at every level of the Main Street program, as a volunteer, board member, employee and executive director. She has the right balance of business savvy and hometown heart that will carry us into our future,"DeVore's involvement in the Ellensburg community goes back over 15 years when she was the Aveda sales representative for Salon Fenix. Her career centers around community engagement, event planning, retail development consulting, waste reduction, sales, marketing, fundraising, volunteer coordination and customer service, according to the press release.DeVore most recently served as the Community Engagement and Events Manager at the Greater Issaquah Chamber of Commerce and event director for the Salmon Days Festival.She actively supported the community by serving on the Issaquah History Museums’ Board of Directors and looks forward to moving her volunteer focus to similar areas of interest in Ellensburg, the release said.DeVore has co-hosted on “Evening Magazine” and was featured in the Issaquah Sammamish Magazine, Macaroni Kids e-news and Issaquah Reporter.The Ellensburg Downtown District board of directors began the hiring search late in July and received a number of high-caliber of applicants before making its final decision. 