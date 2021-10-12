Support Local Journalism


The boo is back and the chance to mask up in a creative way and get into the Halloween spirit is just around the corner.

The Ellensburg Downtown Association and local merchants will host a family friendly Trick or Treat event on Oct. 29 with a door-to-door trick or treating celebration at locations that have the “Downtown Trick or Treat” signs on display in their windows.

“I think it’s essential to bring people downtown for a celebration of Halloween,” said EDA executive director Brenda DeVore. “It is an outside event and it’s Halloween, so you can mask up in a creative sort of way.

“It’s good to carry on with the traditions. It’s great we can get outside and have fun.”

Where last year the event was cancelled because of the pandemic, the tradition continues with some health guidelines place. But for the most part, it’s a way to trick or treat for the children and a way for the business community to show its Halloween spirit.

But Halloween in the downtown district is back and merchants will be handing out individually wrapped treats outside their business doors. Costumes are the order of the day, fun is optional. But the spirit of October is back.

The Secretary of Health is requiring everyone 5 years old and older wear a mask in public indoor settings and at large, outdoor events with 500 or more attendees regardless of vaccination status.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

