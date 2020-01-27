The Education Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser “Super Bowl Warm Up,” on Jan. 31 at the Teanaway Hall at the Kittitas County Event Center.
The Ellensburg School District Education Foundation (ESDEF) raises money to fund equipment and services in the school system that cannot be acquired through traditional means. Examples include equipment for the robotics club and new speaker systems throughout the district, as well as many other tools.
According to district superintendent Jinger Haberer, the Education Foundation is critical for funding for “innovative ideas that our teachers have, especially what they want to do in a classroom.” It is also a huge benefit for the district when it comes to capturing the “imagination of our students.”
ESDEF is expecting around 150 people at the fundraiser, where there will be games and a silent auction. According to ESDEF board members Maureen Rust and Mary Gordon, the event is going to be catered by the Ellensburg Pasta Company, which has catered the event in the past.
The event takes place the Friday before the Super Bowl, which is why it is called a “warm up” party.
ESDEF does more than raise money for equipment, it helps students with scholarships and provides a service called Caring Cupboard. According to Superintendent Haberer “the foundation is a critical part of helping us to manage all the different community scholarships that come in.” While the foundation does help organize the scholarships, it does not create any of its own.
Caring Cupboard is a service that was first thought up by Gordon and her daughter. The service is funded through donors and is run by Morgan. The goal of the service is to provide students with whatever they need for school, whether this means new calculators or winter coats. A student in the district simply tells their councilor what they need, and then the councilor tells Morgan, who goes out and buys it for the student.
Tickets for the event can be found at www.esdef.net. The tickets are $25 each and are on sale until Jan. 24.