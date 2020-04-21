As Americans poke their collective heads over the top of the bunker looking for some sense of normalcy with hopes of re-opening in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, local organizers are hoping the Ellensburg Farmers Market provides a little something good for a community that’s been hunkered down under state-ordered stay at home regulations.
The Ellensburg City Council approved street closures on Fourth Avenue in the historical downtown, paving the way for a May 23 opening day with an estimated 20-to-25 vendors and the normal from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours.
NOT A SOCIAL GATHERING
It cannot or will not be the same social gathering that has served the Kittitas Valley for years, market manager Colin Lamb said, but it’s deemed essential and will open under strict guidelines to keep everyone safe.
“It’s kind of unfortunate that everything is at the last minute, but that’s just the way it is. I’ve been working with the city and the health department working out some guidelines that will need to be followed. We’re shooting for May 23rd,” Lamb said. “I imagine we will be social distancing for quite a while, so this is the plan for now.”
REGULATIONS
Some of the regulations that will be utilized include:
n Come prepared with a shopping list and leave the market as soon as you are finished.
n Only businesses with products deemed “essential” under Gov. Inslee’s executive order, will be allowed.
n The market will have staff designated to monitor the market entrance and ensure customers comply.
n Vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart and the market will provide a tape barrier, when appropriate, to signal to customers to only enter the market at the designated entrance.
n Limit customer contact with products. Post signs reminding customers not to touch anything they aren’t buying.
OPENING DAY
“Opening Day at the farmers market has always been a big day,” Lamb said. “Our market is really accessible. We’re going to get by. We’ll spread everybody out. Keep the contact to a minimum.
“Essentially, the Seattle markets (University District Farmers Market and Ballard Farmers Market) opened last weekend we’re going to use their plan as a blueprint.”
The Seattle market organizers have limited the number of booths to one-third the normal amount and are offering drive-up and reservation options. They are also restricting the number of people allowed in at one time, which are just some of the dozens of strict safety precautions they are taking in King County.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said the Kittitas County Incident Management Team has been working with both farmers markets in Ellensburg and Roslyn to establish safety measures as the county moves into the market season.
“Farmers markets have been identified by Gov. Inslee as an essential business,” Dr. Larson said. “We are working so these locations may open in the safest manner possible. At this time, we encourage all essential businesses to be implementing safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their establishments.”
Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb agreed.
“We know the popular markets in Seattle have reopened by working with the city and health officials,” he said. “So, we’re trying to spread out, get everybody going in one direction, things to make it as safe as possible.