The sights, smells, and atmosphere of a farmers market is the essence of summer, and the essence is strong in downtown Ellensburg this season.
The Ellensburg Farmers Market provides an opportunity for locals to share their passions and creations with each other, while at the same time providing the community with fresh and unique foods, items and baked goods to enjoy.
“Over here, when you walk by, people say ‘hi’, you get to talk to people,” said Market Manager Simran Kaur.
Kaur has been the manager of the market for just over a month, but has already familiarized herself with most of the regular vendors. She said it took less than a week for her to learn who everybody was.
She said having a strong memory helps her learn who everyone is, but it’s clear when talking to her that she has a strong love for the market and everyone in it. She is able to describe not just the products that vendors are selling, but who they are as people and why she likes having them at the market.
“Ahtanum Berry, really good lemonade, really good pie. Lou Pottery is back over there, she makes her own pottery, she’s really cool. Oh, we also got a new macramé vendor, which is pretty in right now.” Kaur said.
One of the more popular and classic vendors, according to Kaur, is Vang Garden. A flower booth that has been a part of the market for close to six years. The vendor is run by Vang Xiong, his wife Lee Chang and their daughter Nou Xiong.
Kaur works on bringing in new vendors to the market, and organizing the layout of the booths each week. Each week there are around 40 vendors, some of whom have been a part of the market for years, while others started this spring.
A newer vendor is B’Anns Farm, which provides the community with pepper jelly, gourmet beans mixes, speciality flour and some baked goods. The owners are husband and wife Brenda and Michael Johnson, who have joined the market this year.
“This gives us an opportunity to share a produce and creativity with other people,” Brenda said.
Kaur said she took the job because she wanted to be a part of the local community, and is truly passionate about local businesses and the community. Kaur is currently a senior at Central Washington University where she is majoring in business with a specialization in marketing.
“After the pandemic I really wanted to see what I could do to help out more, and then I saw this job opening and I said, ‘ok why don’t I give the application a shot?’” She said. “I didn’t expect I would get it (the job), I kept thinking I was probably too young, but I got it.”
The market is almost revered from the pandemic. During the height of the virus, the vendors had to be spaced six-feet apart, which meant many of them were not able to attend the market because there simply wasn’t enough space.
According to Kaur, some vendors are still not comfortable coming back, and are sitting the year out. She said they have told her they don’t like how many people in town are not wearing masks, and there is still a large portion of the country who do not trust the vaccine.
Another challenge the market has faced has been the heat the county has seen over the summer. With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees, many farmers have had trouble maintaining their produce.
Owner of Hazel Grey Farms, Brent Slaugh, said they lost their crop of cauliflower, and their carrots are not as good as they could be. He is still happy with most of the produce, and has taken care to ensure they survived the summer by giving them shade and plenty of water. He said he even hooked up some water misters to keep them cool.
Slaugh said he wants to grow his produce naturally and believes vegetables should come from the soil and wants to get back in tuned with nature when farming.
As a college student, Kaur has been wanting to bring many of her peers to the market. She said that many CWU students are surprised to hear she is the manger, because they had no idea Ellensburg even had a market.
“CWU is the most populated area of Ellensburg, so I think it’s important to get vendors who appeal to that college demographic,” she said. “I’m really big on shopping local and shopping fresh, so I bring my friends out here, and they like it… That’s one of my goals, is to bring more college people out here.”
The Ellensburg Famers Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through October. It’s located at East Fourth Avenue.