Like everything in the coronavirus world, the Ellensburg Film Festival is making adjustments and thinking outside the box to bring its message across.
The 2021 Festival will be a hybrid event with online ticketed screenings and, if allowed, a live encore screening later in the fall. But organizers have added some new twists with new judging categories open to regional filmmakers. The Best Pacific Northwest Film Short and Best Pacific Northwest Film Feature categories were created to put the focus of the festival back on Northwest Filmmakers.
Tickets go on sale in March and the show will go on, organizer Keith Alholm said.
“The hybrid festival means were going to have a streaming service for in May and June and we hope to have an in-person screening this fall,” he said. “We wanted to expand our categories to include Best of Northwest. It gives more opportunities for locally grown filmmakers.”
Alholm said he has already received nine submissions, so interest is keeping up with challenging times.
“There are filmmakers from the Pacific that we normally get submissions from, including filmmakers from Central Washington University,” he said. “In fact, some of our best films from 2018 were locally grown.
“We’re looking at an online screening in late May, first week of June and an in-person screening in the fall. We’re in the process of selecting a screening platform that will allow people to view the films on their television. It’s called Eventive. We’ll be able to use it as a ticketing platform, as well as a festival play form.”
When the festival was conceived in 2005, it was committed to showcasing locally produced films. During 2019, just 20% of the films selected were locally produced. Festival staff hopes the new categories will increase that percentage.
To be eligible, a narrative or documentary film must have been produced in the Pacific Northwest and feature a cast and crew of at 50 percent Pacific Northwest residents. Filmmakers who submit films for judging before Feb. 15 qualify for Early Bird pricing.
Students and Film Freeway Gold members receive additional discounts. The festival reduced submission prices for all award categories and pricing tiers in response to Covid-19’s impact on the industry.