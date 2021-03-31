With the encouragement of her mother, an 11-year-old Ellensburg girl has taken her artistic talent and applied it to a purpose.
Skylar Mullin has been painting portraits of pets to raise money for charity and, so far, has created 32 portraits for people in the community and donated $640 to charities of her choice.
“I was thinking one day, ‘how can we combine her love of art to be able to help people?’” Lexi Mullin, Skylar’s mother, said. “It started off really small, and then it got bigger and bigger.”
They started raising money to help people in Texas during the winter storm in February. After the storm, the Mullins started focusing on helping local people. Donations go to Yakima Humane Society, the Kittitas County Friends of Animals Foundation and the Gretchen Weller Foundation.
Lexi said her daughter got her inspiration to paint from her father, who also enjoys painting. She became skilled at painting a replica of something, and has a passion for painting animals. Now, people can send in a photo of their pet, Skylar will paint it, and mail it to them.
The family only charges in donations and shipping costs, so people can pay whatever they are willing and able to. Lexi said the most people donate around $20 per painting. They also keep some of the money to buy supplies.
Lexi said Skylar started painting pictures of animals one day for the family, and they kept turning out very well.
“I just was like, ‘gosh these are so good,’ there was a very good resemblance, she could look at a picture and paint it. It was very realistic for an 11-year-old,” Lexi said. “I said ‘there is a lot of stuff going on the world honey, would you want to see if we could have you do some painting for charity, would you be interested in that?’”
The paintings either come in a small size, 5 inches by 7 inches, or larger sizes at 8 inches by 8 or 10 inches. She uses acrylic paints, and does about two portraits a day.
People who are interested in helping out the charities and getting a portrait of their pet can send a photo of the pet to alexismullin77@gmail.com.