Madison Thompson describes herself as a very organized person. This is a talent that has helped her greatly during her time in Ellensburg High School.
One of the many things Thompson did was start the climbing club with her friends at the end of her junior year. She did this because she and her friends all enjoyed the sport of rock climbing, and they wanted to organize trips to climb the wall at CWU.
At CWU, people 17 and under are not allowed to climb without a parent present. By creating this club, Thompson and friends were able to climb at a scheduled time with only the club adviser supervising.
“We made the club and it started to flourish and we started doing outdoor trips and it has been a fun thing for us to do and get people involved,” Thompson said.
As club secretary, it was her job to keep everyone organized. Thompson describes herself as a “type A” organizational person. She was the person who found the applications that needed to be filled out in order to create the club. She also organized fundraisers through the school.
Other athletic feats include cross-country and track. She was voted team captain for both sports her senior year, making it to state each time for cross-country.
“It was just a great feeling of accomplishment to finally know that you did something yourself and you worked hard and your hard work got you to where you are,” Thompson said.
Thompson also balanced a schedule of honors AP classes with Running Start classes at CWU. She said she managed this through hard work.
“My mom always told me, ‘you got to work hard for what you want,’” Thompson said. “I am kind of a competitive person. Sometimes it comes to a matter of me thinking, ‘I know I can do this, so I am going to do it to the best of my ability.’”
Thompson’s father was Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson, who was killed in the line of duty on March 19, 2019.
“He always encouraged me to try new things even though I didn’t want to,” Thompson said. “And to not be afraid to go for what I want and to be willing to work hard to get where I wanted to be.”
She is thankful for her teachers for their help during this time. Her teachers worked hard to ensure she had what she needed to succeed in her classes.
NEXT STEP
Thompson will be attending college at the University of Idaho, where she will be studying organizational science with a minor in medical science. She chose organizational science because it is “a blank slate” degree that can be useful in whatever career she chooses.
She hopes to one day become an emergency room doctor, which is where the medical minor will come in handy. If she ends up deciding that the medical field is not for her, she will always have her organizational degree to fall back on.
“Leaving Ellensburg is definitely a little strange,” Thompson said. “I mean I have lived here all my life, so it will be very different for me because I am used to having two small siblings at home. Leaving will be a huge change. I will definitely feel like I will have a little more freedom. I am excited for next year and the opportunities that will come ahead but it will take some getting used to. I will miss our little small town of Ellensburg.”