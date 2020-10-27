“They’re creepy and they’re kooky,
There might not be Lurch standing in the doorway or Thing waving from the front window, but the Ellensburg Haunted Home Tour promises to be a haunting good time during Halloween Week.
The Haunted Home Tour includes some 28 houses around town neatly decorated, giving families and whoever is grooving on the ghoul scene, an opportunity to drive around, taking in the spooky sights and sounds of those in the true Halloween spirit. At the end of the day, the people will vote for the best house decorations.
The tour is sponsored by the Ellensburg Downtown Association, The Mule, Central Washington University and Habitat for Humanity. This will be a first-time event, but organizers are hoping the Haunted Home Tour will become an annual event.
“It’s like when you drive around during the holidays looking at the Christmas lights,” EDA public relations coordinator Taylor Villwok said. “To be honest, we were expecting five people to respond. But the entries started pouring in at the end of the registration deadline and we ended up with 28.
“We are excited. We’re hoping it will be an annual thing to go along with Downtown Trick or Treat when we can get back to that. Right now, there’s been so many things that we cannot do, so we adapted this to something we can do. We’re hoping it becomes a real family event where families take their own candy and enjoy the decorations.”
The event is the idea of local merchants and creative minds getting together to create a safe, family event during a time when the pandemic has created a long list of cancellations.
The Ellensburg Community Radio will provide the spooky music. The folks around Ellensburg will put their best foot forward with spooky decorations and creative house decorations.
And of course, the spirit of Halloween lives on in the new normal.