Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan is already on record as saying the decisions made last week by closing schools, city facilities and public places to narrow the health risk and spread of COVID-19 are some of the most significant governmental interventions in the history of our country.
According to the latest reports, 37 people in Washington state have died, more than anywhere else in the United States. As a result, Washington has escalated through most of a 13-step strategy checklist for controlling infectious outbreaks. Cities around the state have closed schools, city facilities such as libraries, recreation centers and gathering places, and discontinued events that will attract more than 250 people.
HIGH RISK
People over the age of 60 are at a higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19, according to data collected by the World Health Organization (WHO). Around 15 percent of people over 80 have died from the disease in one set of Chinese patients, the report said.
Closer to home, Ellensburg seniors in the high risk demographic are taking precautions. Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board members Joel and Marie Smith are currently in Indian Wells, Calif., but they are very much aware of the protocols in place for a safer, healthy environment.
“I’m not wearing gloves or a mask or anything, but I’m doing the normal good hygiene thing,” Joel said. “I’m basically staying away from crowds of people, but I am playing a little golf with friends.
“Other than that, I’m just laying low and staying out of Costco for sure.”
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
King County health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths Friday afternoon and Snohomish County added one new death to its tally, bringing the state total to 37. As of Friday, more than 6,000 people have been tested and 568 were positive in 19 counties.
“I’m definitely aware what’s going on and taking precautions,” Marie said. “In the majority of cases, the disease is passed by touch and spreads through your nose, mouth and eyes when you rub your face.
“There’s no doubt about it, this is unprecedented. Look at what happened in China and Italy, it spread like wildfire. So we’re doing our best to contain it. All we can do really is to stay out of congested places and wash our hands frequently and try not to increase the risk.”
WASHING HANDS
Former Daily Record reporter Mike Johnston is 69 years old. As an infant, he was infected with polio when he was 11 months old with what was called sub-acute case of polio in the left shoulder area. He lost some use of his left arm as a result, but was fortunate, he said, in that he wasn’t paralyzed from a widespread disease that infected more than 27,000 Americans and killed more than 7,000.
He also suffered a hearing loss 1963 when he and his brother were infected with a widespread attack of measles. He isn’t necessarily comparing today’s outbreak of COVID-19 to either one of those previous national outbreaks, but is taking all the precautions nonetheless.
“People have gotten away from the understanding of just how fragile our lives really are. Then something like this comes a long and really gets their attention,” Johnston said. “I’m really a poster child for keeping up with your vaccinations.
“Of course there is no vaccination for coronavirus, so I’m trying to follow the protocols like washing my hands more. When I go to the store or out, I come back and wash my hands. I’m just trying to do what they’re saying to do as a precaution and keeping my distance when I’m around people.”
TAKE IT EASY
Civic club member Tom Duke, 71, said he’s trying not to buy into the mass hysteria packet the media and social media is generating with its reports and just use common sense.
“My advice is not the buy into all the crap that’s being said,” he said. “We need to get back to basics and get rid of the fear factor, because people are going in and buying all the toilet paper and paper towels, stocking up … for what?
“I was in Safeway the other day and the lady in front of me in line had 30 cans of soup so she wouldn’t go hungry. We need to take it easy and relax. Nobody really understands how it’s transferred, but it’s a virus and it will pass, like the flu. We just need to stay out of large gatherings, wash frequently and ride it out.”
GOOD NEIGHBOR
First Christian Church pastor Don Green, 64, said he has not considered discontinuing church sermons, but is taking the same precautions recommended by the health department.
“We had a county sheriff’s deputy come and talk to our Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association last week and he gave us some ideas that make a lot of sense,” Pastor Green said. “Try and keep people at a distance when you’re talking, things like that. We’re going to discontinue our meet and greet that we normally have after our sermons. We’re a small enough congregation that we can spread out a bit during the service.
“I think the lesson here is to take care of one another and not be held hostage by the responsibility.”
TAKE CARE OF EACH OTHER
Johnston said he has an idea long those likes in that he’s going to start a neighborhood watch program where he’ll go door-to-door gathering telephone numbers from neighbors who want to get involved in staying connected through these difficult times.
“I think it’d be a good-neighbor thing to do. I’m going to gather up phone numbers in the neighborhood so we can keep tabs on each other,” Johnston said. “I know I’d feel a lot better if somebody called every now and then to see how I’m doing.
“It doesn’t even have to be bad or something going on. People can call and have a conversation even though we’re all trying to avoid large groups or getting out as much. We can still stay in touch.”